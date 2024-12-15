MLB loser rankings: 1 ideal fit for every team that missed out on Juan Soto
Continuing with the fallout of Juan Soto signing with the Mets, we should all keep our eyes on what the teams that missed on Soto will do next in the MLB offseason.
All of the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Dodgers are far from done this winter. With money to burn, let's look at one move each Soto contender should make.
5. Phillies trade for cost effective starter
The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to land Soto, but rest assured they will be very active from here on out. One rumor we're aware of is that they had been in talks with the Seattle Mariners, who seek infielders, regarding Alec Bohm. The talks so far haven't gotten much further than the opening stages of names, and once the Phillies asked for Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, it became clear that Philadelphia wasn't yet ready to be realistic.
That doesn't mean they shouldn't be interested in Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller. Both of whom will be difficult to pry away from Seattle, but adding Bohm and top prospect Justin Crawford is a good starting point.
The Phillies' rotation is mainly set, so it remains to be seen if they trade for another starter. In my opinion, this isn't their most significant area of need after finishing third in the NL in 2024. That's why if they do trade for a starter, it needs to be for a cost-effective one, as allocating that much more money to the starting rotation isn't necessary.
4. Dodgers should focus on landing Roki Sasaki
The scariest part about the Los Angeles Dodgers going into 2025 is that they are already in a position where they don't need to add anybody else all winter, and they are still a World Series favorite regardless of what anyone else does. That said, they won't stop spending while building a super team. We know the Dodgers are heavily interested in landing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, and that's exactly where their attention should be.
With all the heavy contracts already on the Dodgers' roster, landing a more cost-effective ace like Sasaki is exactly what the Dodgers need more in the long term. You're getting Sasaki for pennies on the dollar in terms of what many believe his production will be, and he is the perfect balance to their payroll while strengthening their team as a whole.
Many teams are interested in Sasaki, so it will be interesting to see who he chooses. Although he has been posted to MLB teams, he isn't expected to sign until after Jan. 15 as part of the league's new international amateur free agent class, where he can ultimately earn a higher signing bonus.
3. Yankees land a former MVP
After missing on Juan Soto, the Yankees desperately need an outfielder to replicate at least some of his production. With an eye on the short porch in right, that production likely comes from a left-handed hitter. Therefore, the continued Cody Bellinger rumors make perfect sense if the Yankees and Cubs can figure it out financially. It feels like a match waiting to happen, but this trade needs to get to the finish line for both clubs, with the Yankees needing the bat and the Cubs needing the salary to shop elsewhere.
It shouldn't be long before this deal gets done. It feels like it's about on the 10-yard line and heading for the endzone once Kyle Tucker passes his physical for the Cubs. The Yanks may have to pony and take on a bit more salary than they like, which shouldn't be a huge concern if they want to win. Losing Soto was a gut punch, and unless they make a big splash for Anthony Santander, this move at least stops the bleeding, as he's likely only on the books for one year if he has a good season.
2. Blue Jays shore up their bullpen
After non-tendering Jordan Romano, the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen is in disarray. In 2024, Toronto's 4.82 bullpen ERA was 29th worst in the league. Something needs to be done here, as their rotation was in the top half of MLB with a 3.85 ERA. They recently signed Yimi Garcia, who recorded a 3.46 ERA after a disastrous second half of the season. Although he'll return to Toronto, where he had a 2.70 ERA last season, he won't be enough.
Kirby Yates finished 2024 with 33 saves and a stellar 1.17 ERA. With a 12.4 K/9, Kirby's fastball and splitter combo was elite, with hitters guessing all season. Entering his age-38 season, Yates will likely sign a one-year deal, and perhaps no team still needs bullpen help among playoff hopefuls more than the Blue Jays. They shouldn't hesitate here. Being that last team that hasn't made a significant splash since missing on Soto, it needs to change before they fall too far behind.
1. Red Sox create elite starting rotation with Burnes
After making sure they get something done by adding Garrett Crochet, the Boston Red Sox now have the ability to create one of the best starting rotations in MLB by adding Corbin Burnes. Paired with Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, the Red Sox can rely on their pitching to carry them into the Postseason picture in 2025 amd beyond. Like most teams on this list, if they were willing to pay upwards of $50 million per season for Soto, they should allocate those funds elsewhere.
Burnes will be expensive, but he's an ace, and in the AL East, it will be challenging to compete with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles without adding another top-tier pitcher this winter. Pulling off the Crochet trade was essential, but now it's time to put their foot on the gas and land someone significant. Signing Burnes double dips into their win-now mentality after getting Crochet, and at the very least, could see them sneak into the Wild Card picture next season.