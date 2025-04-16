MLB Matchups: Bryce Harper, J.D. Davis and Max Muncy set for big days on Wednesday

Baseball is a unique sport in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a cat and mouse game, or a chess match where one is trying to outsmart the other. We have some pitcher/hitter matchups to be on the lookout for on Wednesday, April 16. Let’s take a look at the three most intriguing matchups on Wednesday’s slate.

Patrick Corbin vs. J.D. Davis

After getting shut out on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Angels will look to get back on track when they take on the Texas Rangers. Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin will be on the hill for the Rangers, and no one is as happy about that as J.D. Davis.

Davis has faced Corbin 44 times in his career and is 11-for-40 over that span. This comes out to just a .275 average, and Davis has displayed a great deal of power against Corbin by hitting three doubles and four homers. Look for Davis to record extra bases on Wednesday.

Germán Marquez vs. Max Muncy

Max Muncy is not off to the greatest of starts this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting just .167 on the year in 54 at-bats without a single home run. Perhaps being in the lineup tonight against Germán Marquez and the Colorado Rockies could get him going.

Muncy has faced Marquez 38 times. His batting average against the Colorado starter is underwhelming at just .219, but Muncy has left the yard four times in these matchups. This will be an interesting one to keep an eye on Wednesday if Muncy is in Dave Roberts’ lineup, because it feels like it is typically all or nothing in those battles.

Robbie Ray vs. Bryce Harper

Most managers feel comfortable when they have a left-handed pitcher on the mound facing a left-handed hitter. These are typically the most challenging situations for lefties to be successful in at the plate. But Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has no issue facing San Francisco Giants lefty Robbie Ray.

Prior to Wednesday, Harper had faced Ray a total of 13 times in his career. Harper is 5-for-11 (.455) with three singles, a double and a home run against Ray. This is a very intriguing left-on-left matchup to be on the lookout for today.