Baseball is a unique sport in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a cat and mouse game, or a chess match where one side is trying to outsmart the other. We have some pitcher/hitter matchups to be on the look out for on Tuesday’s slate. Typically we highlight hitters who have success against their opposition but today, it’s the hurlers that have the advantage.

Justin Verlander vs. Max Kepler

Future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Justin Verlander is nearing to the end of his sterling career as he embarks on his first season with the San Francisco Giants. Over the course of nearly two decades in the Majors, he has made many good hitters look foolish. One of those that he has had major success against in the past is Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler.

Kepler has faced Verlander 30 times in his career and only has one hit against him. He is 1-for-25 (.040) with a single and 11 strikeouts lifetime. Verlander has walked him five times, but taking a free pass in this matchup seems to be the best-case scenario for Kepler.

Michael Wacha vs. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is off to another hot start this season for the New York Yankees and is the heart of one of the most dangerous lineups in all of Major League Baseball. Every pitcher is terrified to face Judge ... well, except for Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha.

Wacha has only allowed one hit to Judge (a single) in 25 plate appearances. He has also struck Judge out a total of 12 times and walked him four times. It will be interesting to see if Judge can break out of his slump against Wacha or if the right-handed starter will retain his advantage against one of the best hitters in the game.

Jack Flaherty vs. Christian Yelich

Jack Flaherty was a very sought-after target in the free agent market this past offseason. After months of rumors, Flaherty ultimately reunited with the Detroit Tigers and now will be facing a very familiar face on Tuesday.

Flaherty will take the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers and will battle with the face of their franchise, Christian Yelich. These two have faced each other more than any other starter/hitter on Tuesday, making this a very interesting matchup.

Yelich is 9-for-33 (.273) against Flaherty with two of those being homers. The Brewers outfielder also has taken six walks against Flaherty, which typically indicates that he has great pitch recognition against the Tigers starter. However, Flaherty has struck out Yelich 10 times in those 39 plate appearances. This will be a good duel to be on the lookout for on Tuesday.