MLB Matchups: Jose Altuve and Alec Bohm highlight best matchups of Saturday

Baseball is a unique sport in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a "cat and mouse" game, or a chess match where one is trying to outsmart the other. We have some pitcher/hitter matchups to be on the lookout for today. Let’s take a look at the three most intriguing matchups on Saturday's slate.

Tyler Anderson vs. Jose Altuve

The Houston Astros started their weekend with a bang by taking the first game of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 14-3. Houston will look to continue their offensive explosion on Saturday and let Jose Altuve carry them.

Altuve will face left-hander Tyler Anderson, who he has seen 27 times in his career. The Astros veteran is 9-for-25 (.360) with seven singles, a double and a homer against Anderson in his career. If Houston is able to keep their offense rolling, it will likely be thanks to Altuve.

Miles Mikolas vs. Alec Bohm

The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies were shut out on Friday by the St. Louis Cardinals. It is unlikely an offense of their caliber will fail to score runs two nights in a row, so don't be surprised if Philly posts a crooked number in the run column on Saturday against Miles Mikolas.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has had success against Mikolas in his career, hitting an even .500 against the right-hander (7-for-14). Bohm has four singles, two doubles and a homer against Mikolas. With the Phillies trying to recover from their goose egg on Friday, this is a matchup Rob Thompson likes to see.

Bowden Francis vs. Ryan Mountcastle

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays had Game 1 of a weekend series postponed on Friday night. These two AL East foes will meet at Camden Yards on Saturday, where Bowden Francis will take the ball for Toronto.

Ryan Mountcastle has only faced Francis nine times in his career but he has had a lot of success. Mountcastle is 5-for-7 against Francis, with two doubles and two homers. Look for Mountcastle to record some extra bases on Saturday night if history repeats itself.