MLB needs to ditch the terrible ghost runner and adopt this new rule instead
By Eric Cole
Most of MLB's new rules are actually pretty easy to get behind. Defensive shifts were very effective, but the optics of actually watching them in games was pretty bad and the game isn't "lesser" for limiting them. There are some legitimate long-term concerns with the pitch clock when it comes to pitcher health, but guys probably shouldn't be able to drink a cup of tea between pitches. However, one rule that almost everyone hates, at least in practice, is placing a ghost runner on second base during extra innings.
In fairness, the ghost runner is an attempt to solve a genuine problem. For all of the rabble-rousing from some corners about how extra-long extra innings games are great, the reality is that they destroy teams' bullpens for days afterwards (if not longer) and force teams to make roster moves they normally wouldn't because half a dozen guys are completely gassed. Yes, some of the all-time great games have been 16+ inning affairs, but that doesn't mean limiting them is objectively bad by any stretch.
The problem is that the ghost runner rule completely changes the state of the game and often turns them into games of chance. Mookie Betts making the last out in the ninth makes it almost impossible to keep a run off the board with him starting extras on second. Martin Maldonado is your runner? Well, better luck next time, unless someone invents functioning jetpacks. Relievers hate it because it is a runner they had no control over placed in scoring position, and fans hate it because things become a game of chance. It just stinks.
If you were to take a poll right now, the vast majority of fans and players would agree to axe the rule, but few would have a viable alternative to it. Remember, we don't want games to be crazy long. As an alternative, MLB should instead axe the ghost runner rule and instead make the dropped third strike rule apply to every pitch.
Replacing MLB's ghost runner rule with always applying the dropped third strike rule to every pitch may be crazy enough to work
The logic here is fairly straight-forward. In order to eliminate ties at the end of nine innings and for games to not go longer than necessary, you want more scoring opportunities; this is exactly why the ghost runner rule exists in the first place. However, teams and players having agency over those opportunities is where most of the gripes with the current rule lie, and that is where the dropped third strike rule comes in.
In this wacky world, if a ball gets away from the catcher in any count, the hitter can take off and try to take first base. For the offense, it would create some strategy and add importance to having some speed at your disposal. For pitchers, they can't just spike balls in the dirt at will without consequences and the rule would force guys to throw more strikes. More pitches in the strike zone and less completely non-competitive pitches means more opportunities for tests of skill between hitters and pitchers and will no longer allow teams to field a statue behind the plate.
Such a rule would also just create more exciting moments during games, which is something MLB seems really interested in doing. Recent rule changes have already been geared towards getting the running game involved more. Why not basically allow hitters to try and steal first base and punish these pitchers and catchers who and sending balls to the backstop multiple times a game? One also wonders if there could be a slight benefit to pitchers' health as max spin, max effort pitches are among the most likely to get sent to Narnia by accident.
Importantly, such a change would also feel familiar as a baseball rule. Would it be funny if extra innings was decided by a home run derby or a pillow fight to the death? Of course it would, but that would feel very out of place similar just handing out a free baserunner. Adding skill-testing moments like universal application of the dropped third strike rule would just be strictly better.