MLB Opening Day matters a lot more than you realize

By the time Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025 comes to a close, all 30 MLB teams will officially have their season underway. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs faced off in a two game set in Japan earlier this month, but all 28 other teams will begin their quest for a World Series title on Thursday.

With the season being 162 games long, it is inevitable that someone who takes a loss tomorrow will have the mindset or may even say in an interview, "it is early" or "it's just one game of many." While this perspective does hold true, statistics show that Opening Day actually matters more than you realize.

Last five World Series winners on Opening Day

We took time to go back in the history books and see how the last five World Series winners fared on Opening Day the season they won the title. What we found was that Opening Day may have a little bit more meaning than what we realize.

First off, here are the last five World Series winners:

2024- Los Angeles Dodgers

2023- Texas Rangers

2022- Houston Astros

2021- Atlanta Braves

2020- Los Angeles Dodgers

The only team that did not come out victorious on Opening Day the year they won the fall classic was the 2021 Braves. On Opening Day of 2021, Atlanta lost to their arch rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 3-2 in extra innings.

Maybe it is a coincidence, but it really seems like the team that is going to win the World Series will also win their first regular season game. The Los Angeles Dodgers (the favorites to win the 2025 World Series) has already done that.

Opening Day matters more than people realize. Spring training is the time to get in game shape and find your rhythm. Starting Thursday, every game matters. If a team loses on Opening Day and then misses a postseason berth by one game at the end of the season, it could prove to be the difference.