MLB Opening Day Weather Report: Thunderstorms threaten to spoil the fun for some teams

Thursday, Mar. 27 marks a great day for baseball, at least in some areas of the country.

Opening Day of the 2025 MLB campaign is upon us. The plan is for 28 of 30 clubs to play in 14 games starting at 3 p.m. ET. However, Mother Nature might have different ideas, which could result in contests getting delayed or postponed.

Unfortunately, the weather won't be suitable for a ballgame nationally. And even in places where the forecast is bearable, some matches will deal with the elements more than others. Below, we provided a meteorological report for the entire Opening Day slate.

Weather report for all 14 2025 MLB Opening Day games

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole should be taking the mound for the Yankees. Sigh.

Nevertheless, despite the dark reality that Cole underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, it will be a mostly sunny day at Yankee Stadium. Rain won't be an issue and the temperature should be upward of 50 degrees. Yet, persistent 25-plus mile-per-hour (mph) wind gusts are on the horizon.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Expect overcast at the Rogers Centre around the first pitch between the Orioles and Blue Jays, as demonstrated by an 81 percent cloud cover. It won't be too cold (48 degrees), though 27 mph gusts of wind are far from ideal.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

A mostly sunny, 57-degree forecast with a modest cloud cover and breeze is on tap at Nationals Park when Washington hosts their NL East rivals. You can't ask for a much better prognostication than that as a hitter or pitcher.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas projects to be partly sunny and 70 degrees when the Red Sox and Rangers are set to do battle at Globe Life Field. Yet, a 47 percent chance of rain and 29 mph wind gusts loom largely over their meeting.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

A forecast of 80 degrees and mostly sunny is nothing new for the Marlins at loanDepot park, though 25 mph wind gusts and 55 percent humidity aren't fun. Pirates second-year ace Paul Skenes will have to wheel and deal in less-than-stellar conditions in his first Opening Day nod.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Intermittent clouds, 55-degree weather and mild 20 mph winds at the Great American Ball Park don't sound too shabby. The Reds, Giants and fans in attendance to see them go head-to-head shouldn't be bothered by Mother Nature.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

The battle between Los Angeles and Chicago's little brother major league organizations fittingly has a sub-par forecast. 51 degrees, 30 mph wind gusts, and 100 percent cloud cover with a 20 percent chance of rain is on-brand for an Angels-White Sox showdown.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

It will be 75 degrees and mostly cloudy at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium. However, thunderstorms are anticipated with a 54 percent chance of rain and powerful 31 mph wind gusts. The warmth is negated by a forceful breeze and precipitation.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

Juan Soto's highly anticipated Mets debut in Houston should be 70 degrees and mostly cloudy with thunderstorms. The 74 percent chance of rain suggests fans will probably have to wait longer than they hope to see his first at-bat. Moreover, 70 percent cloud cover, 84 percent humidity and 27 mph gusts of wind create an unpleasant environment for a momentous occasion.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Rain shouldn't hit Petco Park, nor should humidity, cloud cover or trying wind gusts. Plus, it'll be comfortably warm in the early-to-mid-60s; setting up a terrific evening for the Padres to welcome the Braves into town.

Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Cloudy thunderstorms with a 51 percent chance of rain and harsh 27 mph wind gusts are foreseen at Busch Stadium. Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray has reportedly been battling the flu heading into his inaugural start of the season, and these conditions won't help.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Temperature-wise, it'll hover around 60 degrees with a 74 percent humidity rate. But a hazy sunshine with 50 percent cloud cover and reasonable wind gusts awaits Dodgers fans who show up to support the reigning World Series champions. Los Angeles went 2-0 against the Cubs in the Tokyo Series to begin their title defense, but this marks their first game on American soil.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Dry heat (roughly 80 degrees) and clear skies are expected at Chase Field in Phoenix. There will also be a refreshingly moderate breeze. Some would call this perfect baseball weather.

Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

There's a 64 percent chance of rain and strong 30 mph wind gusts by the time the Athletics and Mariners are scheduled to face off. Despite low-to-mid 50-degree temperature, 78 percent humidity indicates a muggy affair.

Information courtesy of AccuWeather.com