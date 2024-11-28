MLB outsiders stoke fires of Juan Soto worst-case scenario for Yankees
By Quinn Everts
Yes, we're officially at the point of MLB free agency where we're digging so deep for news that MLB outsiders — in other words, random people who may or may not have connections to the teams they're "reporting" about — are our best options for baseball news. Or speculation. Whatever you want to call it. We just want something real.
Before we show you the news two "outsiders" are reporting about Juan Soto and the Boston Red Sox though, we must clarify that these "reports" are coming with zero actual reports behind them, so take them with a grain of salt. Actually, take them with an entire shaker of salt. Take them with a sodium warning that says you shouldn't consume this much salt in one day at risk of developing high blood pressure.
Why "BeyongAvgMick" would have the source days before any real MLB insiders do, we have no idea. We're actually going to go on a limb and say he doesn't. Still, Soto in a Red Sox jersey does remain a real possibility, as a New York Post report said the team is "pushing hard" for Soto, despite teams like the Yankees and Mets likely offering contracts that will be hard to match.
Soto to the Red Sox would be a nightmare for Yankees fans
Do you trust someone named "MookieBetts15" with 115 followers to break the biggest free agency news in baseball? We can't blame you if not; we're having a tough time doing so, despite "breaking" the Rafael Devers contract news about a half hour before ESPN's Jeff Passan.
You see what you're doing to us, Juan Soto? We're grasping at straws here! Just sign with a team already!
Whichever team does inevitably sign Soto, it will be well worth the (somewhat excruciating) wait. If Boston does end up winning the sweepstakes, it's about as nightmarish as possible for New York Yankees fans. Even Soto staying in New York and signing with the Mets would be better than him staying in the AL East with the Yanks most despised foe.