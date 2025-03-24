MLB Power Rankings: 20 top MVP candidates in baseball for the 2025 season

Baseball is in an interesting spot in the sports landscape. Most say the ratings are down and the sport is losing its grip on the overall lexicon of sports interest. Yet, they have some of the sport's biggest stars. Not just in baseball, but in sports in general. There is no bigger star in the biggest city in the U.S. than Aaron Judge. He owns New York. Outside him, it might be Juan Soto or Francisco Lindor. Shohei Ohtani is already a legend with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both Judge and Ohtani, the sport's two biggest stars, left last season as MVP.

And beyond those two, there are a dozen or more young stars looking to make a name as the next big thing in the league. This is going to lead the next era of baseball, and it could start this year. We're looking at the power rankings of MVP possibilities, and there are some interesting names who could really push themselves forward.

American League MVP candidates



10. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers came out of nowhere last season to make the playoffs. They were supposed to be one of the bottom feeders, getting another top draft pick, but instead, they found lightning in a bottle and rode that wave all season. There are multiple great players who led this team (none of which are Javy Baez), but starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is the one who became a star.

Last season, Skubal went 18-4 with a 2.29 ERA. He finished the season as the Cy Young Award winner, and he finished seventh in MVP voting. If he was in any position but starting pitcher, he would be in the top three of this list, but we really can't deny what he did last season. If he were to repeat that stat line, possibly moving to 20 wins, and add another playoff appearance with the Tigers, it would be hard to argue against his MVP candidacy.

Skubal was the only starting pitcher to get more than one voting point in the American League. He finished with 93. It's still not close to winning, but it's impressive to finish seventh at his position.

Outside of Ohtani, who is a two-way player, the last time a pitcher won MVP was in 2014 when Clayton Kershaw won it for the Dodgers. Skubal isn't a household name yet, despite winning the Cy Young, but if he were to dominate the AL again, we could definitely see him winning MVP.

9. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

While pitching is what could drive the Seattle Mariners to contention , they are winning on a clear five-man rotation that gets equal bidding for awards recognition. Just look at the Cy Young voting last season. Only Logan Gilbert received votes, and he led the league in both innings pitched and WHIP. The fact that his entire staff was great, along with the fact they missed the postseason, really hurt everyone on that staff’s case.

This year, for the Mariners to make the playoffs, they need more offense. It has to start with their proposed star Julio Rodriguez. Last season, he was just alright. He had 20 home runs, 68 RBIs, and a .273 batting average. His slash line was probably impacted by the lineup around him, but he definitely could have done more.

This season, he’s set up for better success. Victor Robles looks to build on last year’s success, leading off after batting over .300 last season. Randy Arozarena will play a full season in Seattle, giving Rodriguez some help in the power department. The biggest addition is hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. The veteran has a knack for getting the most out of his lineups, and Rodriguez should be unlocked under him.

If Rodriguez becomes a legitimate star like most hope he will, it can put Seattle on the map in the AL. They could easily make a run to the World Series with that pitching staff and a superstar in the lineup. Since Rodriguez will be the star in the lineup, he’d get the MVP recognition.

8. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Many expect the Texas Rangers to have a bounce-back year after the disaster that was 2024. It’s nearly impossible (knock on wood) to have that many injuries. The reigning World Series champs couldn’t even defend their crown. Just about everything went wrong, and it led to a reset year that included selling at the trade deadline.

The final nail in the coffin came in September when star shortstop Corey Seager was ruled out for the season. It started as discomfort in his hip, and it turned out that it was a sports hernia that was so gnarly it needed surgery. This was after he was also hampered by wrist and hamstring injuries during the year.

This season, the Rangers will go where Seagar takes them. If he gets back to his 2023 stats, where he finished second in MVP voting after hitting 33 home runs on a .327 batting average, then he is absolutely going to be in this race. If he does what he did last year, which was power numbers without the hitting consistency, then the rest of the Rangers lineup will be asked to pick up the slack. That doesn’t sound like an MVP.

Seagar is still very much in his prime at 30 years old, and he should be able to keep his best years ahead of him. He has a lot of competition, but the narrative around bringing a former champion back from extinction is one voters won’t ignore.

7. Brent Rooker, Sacramento Athletics

A lot of what goes into MVP voting has to do with narrative. The narrative around most teams is great players establishing their stars or securing legendary status. However, the narrative around the players for the Athletics is much different. The team formerly known as the Oakland A’s said goodbye to their former home last season without a true home this season. They aren’t moving to where they’ll end up, which most people expect will be Las Vegas. Instead, they will play this season in West Sacramento. Where they’ll be beyond this season is anyone’s guess.

With that much scrutiny, seeing a player thrive in that environment will get them MVP love. He really broke out last season on a bad Athletics team, hitting .293 with 39 home runs and 112 RBIs. Between his RBIs and runs (82), Rooker accounted for more than 30 percent of the Athletics runs scored for the entire season.

That’s how Rooker even got MVP votes last season. The Athletics were bad, but Rooker did his best rendition of the Greek titan Atlas, carrying the world of the A’s on his shoulders almost single-handedly.

If the Athletics are even remotely competitive, Rooker is going to get MVP love. If the A’s make the playoffs (however unlikely), he might as well walk away with the trophy before it’s announced. This team has the narrative, and Rooker has the stat line. Those are usually a good bet to get someone an MVP award, albeit a surprise one.

6. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are not the juggernaut that they have been in years past, but we can’t write them off completely just yet. This feels like the Golden State Warriors of baseball. There are still some aging stars (Jose Altuve = Steph Curry), but it’s the young blood that’s going to keep them afloat. In the Astros’ case, that’s Yordan Alvarez.

Last season, Alvarez slashed .308/35 HRs/86 RBIs. He broke out on the scene in 2021, putting up 104 RBIs in his first season as a starter, and he hasn’t looked back since. Every year, he has at least 30 home runs, and last season was his career low for RBIs as a starter. He’s truly one of the game’s brightest stars.

At 27 years old, Alvarez still has some room to grow and become even better. If he puts up a ridiculous slash line like a .310 batting average, 40+ home runs, and 120+ RBIs, voters would have no choice but to put him at the top of their ballot.

We are slightly concerned about the thumb injury he’s dealing with at the start of the season. Hopefully, the Astros let him completely heal before he returns to play. That can sink a batter’s season, but if it’s truly minor, it will fix itself pretty quickly.

5. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles were fine last season. They were facing their first set of expectations after building this team through great draft picks and savvy additions, but the expectations were for them to compete with the Yankees for the AL East crown. The Yankees did everything in their power to keep Baltimore in the race, but they couldn’t overtake them. It ended up putting the Orioles in a spot they didn’t want, and they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, the Orioles come in with the experience of expectations, and they should be much better. That includes their star, Gunnar Henderson. Even with Anthony Santander now playing in Toronto, Henderson still should grow on his numbers from last season.

Henderson hit .281 with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs. He’s expected to lead off for the Orioles, a rarity for this list. We wonder if that will help his MVP case when it comes down to it. Will the guy setting the table for the rest of his lineup show that he truly is the “most valuable” player?

Henderson is just 23 years old, which means he’s not even in his prime yet. He should get better each and every year, and the Orioles have a real chance to take the AL East this season. With Baltimore setting themselves up for success in the standings with an injured Yankees team and a Toronto and Boston team still waiting to prove themselves, this could be Henderson’s year.

4. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back in contention after a rough run. They haven’t made the postseason since losing in the ALCS to the Houston Astros in 2021, and they’ve only made it once since the disastrous Mookie Betts trade to the Dodgers. The Red Sox have been building a great prospect pool, and they could finally get back to contention this season. Roman Anthony is the top prospect in baseball (outside of Roki Sasaki who won’t spend a minute in minor-league ball). He should make his debut sometime this season, and Kristian Campbell might do the same.

All these reinforcements only help the Red Sox’s current star, Rafael Devers. It has been a strange offseason for Devers, however. The Red Sox signed Alex Bregman from the Astros. They both play third base, and Bregman is actually a Gold Glove winner at the position. Devers is … not.

But he’s adamant that he would like to stay at third base. So, that means he has to get better at the position. If Devers can add defensive stalwart to his resume of fabulous hitting, it will only help his MVP case.

On top of the help in the lineup and the narrative around him, Devers might be the most clutch hitter in baseball. He is the one player you want up at bat with the game on the line. If he has a few clutch hits in big games against the Yankees and the other behemoths of the AL East, it should put him squarely in this race.

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

There’s a lot of talk around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason, and most of it has to do with his future. He’s due for a shiny new contract, and there are talks that these wild long-term deals could push Guerrero into the $40-50 million range per season. He literally just turned 26 years old, so giving him a 10-year deal isn’t as scary as someone much closer to 30.

It’s still a lot of talk, but if Guerrero puts up the numbers many think he could, and if he pushes Toronto to the top of the American League East, an MVP is not out of the question. We’ve seen players put up insane stats ahead of a contract negotiation before. That's why “contract year” is a well-known negotiation tactic. It’s also why most teams like to sign their stars a year early instead of a year later.

If Guerrero grows on his numbers from last year (.323 average, 30 home runs, 103 RBIs), then he’s going to be in the MVP race, and he just might win it. That’s why he’s so high on this list. We think another growth year is upon us.

And Toronto isn’t trying to sit back this season. They added Anthony Santander and Andreas Giminez to the middle of the lineup, making life easier for Guerrero and George Springer. All the signs point to a monster season for Guerrero. Why not him for MVP?

2. Bobby Witt Jr. , Kansas City Royals

There is no surprise here in the American League. The top of the MVP predictions are going to go the same as they ended last season. Bobby Witt Jr. will continue to fight for the guy at the top of this list, possibly for the next five years. He’s this era’s version of Mike Trout. Yes, we know what we said, and we stand by it. He’s that good.

This kid does everything well. He hits as good as anyone in baseball for average, hitting .332 last season and taking home the batting title for his efforts (taking a triple crown away from the eventual winner of the MVP). He’s a Gold Glove-level shortstop, the hardest fielding position in the game. On top of all that, he stole 31 bases. That’s after he stole 49 bases the year prior, showing he’s very capable of speed on the basepaths.

Witt was seventh in MVP voting in 2023, and he finished second last season. The natural trajectory of the voters says that he should be close to the favorite this season. Everything is pointing to him winning the MVP. Not much more has to be said.

The Kansas City Royals just have to be good. The voters really don’t want to vote for an MVP from a team that doesn’t make the playoffs. With the AL Central in a strange spot, anything is possible there, but the Royals should still get in. This would put Witt at the top of the list if it wasn’t for one specific narrative.

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

There is no greater MVP narrative than the one in front of the reigning AL MVP. Aaron Judge is going to be asked to carry the New York Yankees this season. The Evil Empire of New York lost more talent between offseason departures and spring training injuries than the Marvel Universe. This time, Robert Downey Jr. ... err, we mean Gerrit Cole is not coming back.

Judge has to make up for the lost power and impact of Juan Soto, take up the space Giancarlo Stanton holds in the lineup, and still play the outfield at a high level with Jasson Dominguez looking to replace reliable defender Alex Verdugo in left. Judge is very capable of lifting a team in the regular season. He’s done it on multiple occasions. This year will be no different.

As long as Judge stays healthy, 45 home runs and 120 RBIs is basically a lock for this guy. Last season, he led the league with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. Three seasons ago, he had 62 home runs and 131 RBIs. If he repeats those numbers this year with Soto in Queens and Stanton in the trainer’s room, he’s a lock for another MVP.

That is, unless the voters are sick of him. Will his playoff failures start to change his reputation for regular-season glory? He did not do enough in the Yankees’ quest for championship number 28. Will that change how they vote for him in his quest for MVP number three?

National League MVP candidates

10. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes might be the biggest star in baseball right now. Don’t believe us? His rookie card just sold for $1.11 million at auction . That’s more than Skenes is going to make playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen playing this young and this popular in baseball. The starter for the National League in the All-Star Game last season is quickly going into superstar territory after he finished as the Rookie of the Year and third in Cy Young voting last season.

Skenes was also 19th in MVP voting. That’s far down the list of candidates, but it gets him in the door for a Pirates team that was pretty awful last season. Skenes was insane last year, with a 1.96 ERA. He only started 23 games, and because of the Pirates offense, he only recorded 11 wins. Still Skenes was incredible and has shown no signs of slowing down.

What if the Pirates are good this season? They don’t have to be World Series contenders, but if they can make the playoffs, Skenes will likely be a primary reason for that. He only pitches once every five days, but that’s enough to build momentum to keep the Pirates winning all season. They still have some decent bats in the lineup, Andrew Heaney is an interesting bounce-back candidate, and Mitch Keller could be a fine number two.

We’re not betting on Skenes winning because of the Pirates, but it’s definitely in the realm of possibility that this all falls into place. Baseball would absolutely love it if we came down to one of the Dodgers stars and Paul Skenes for MVP. It would be a modern-day David vs. Goliath story.

9. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz is similar to Paul Skenes in that he’s a superstar in the making who's incredibly young and playing in a very small market for a team that isn’t known as a powerhouse. The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been really good since the early 90s, and most of the moves they’ve made haven’t worked. Even when they do spend money, it blows up in their face. So, when they get a generational star like De La Cruz, they need to build around him.

Last season, the 23-year-old really broke out. He hit .259 with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs. He also led the league with 67 stolen bases, showcasing a supreme speed that nobody can really match. Cruz made his first All-Star Game last season, and he actually got some MVP love. His numbers could be even better, but finishing eighth is nothing to sneeze at. He finished ahead of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

For this to work, the Reds' offseason acquisitions have to work. They added Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, and Jose Trevino to the lineup. If De La Cruz can get a little help, we expect those strike-out numbers to go down and the batting average to go up.

This also comes down to playoff contention. De La Cruz would have to put up insane numbers to win MVP without a Reds playoff appearance. Since that’s still a long shot, De La Cruz is near the bottom of the list, but because his breakout likely won’t slow down, he still has to be discussed in the MVP conversation.

8. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the teams that fell off the map last season. After making a World Series appearance, they failed to make the playoffs, getting knocked out on the final day of the regular season. It wasn’t because of Ketel Marte, who continues to be a phenomenal player for the D-Backs.

Marte put up a stat line of .292 average with 36 home runs and 95 RBIs. He actually finished third in MVP voting last season, which is a surprise for a player who didn’t make the playoffs. He is just 30 years old, so there should be no signs of slowing down this season.

In the seasons where he can stay healthy, Marte is usually one of the best and most efficient players in baseball. If the lineup around Marte can get back to 2023 levels and the team doesn’t get injured, they should be back to contending.

And that would put Marte back into the MVP conversation. He was a surprise candidate last season, but people will be paying attention this season. That attention can be a good thing for a player who thrives under it. He was incredible in the Diamondbacks’ 2023 run, hitting .329 in the postseason and winning the NLCS MVP. He probably thinks it’s time to add more hardware to his trophy collection.

7. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs ended up winning the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes when he surprisingly became available. The Houston Astros did not want to pay the man, and the Cubs are taking their chances. He still isn’t signed, so there’s still a chance he’s traded again, which doesn’t take him out of the running for MVP. In fact, it might enhance his odds.

See, Tucker will either elevate the Cubs into contention, likely signing a massive extension in the process, or he will get traded to a contender and could smash down the stretch. Think of the impact C.C. Sabathia had for the Milwaukee Brewers after he was traded in the middle of the season. If Tucker could have a similar impact as a hitter, the MVP would be hard to argue against.

Tucker is not an outspoken player, and his personality doesn’t exactly shine, but he does all his talking with a baseball bat. This is a guy who has hit 30 home runs with 100 RBIs in the past. Now that his name is out there and he’s not buried in an Astros lineup full of stars, he can stand out.

Prior to this season, Tucker’s highest finish was fifth for MVP. He did win a Silver Slugger in 2023 and a Gold Glove in 2022, so he has the five-tools thing going for him.

6. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

It feels strange to have Mookie Betts, clearly one of the best players in all of baseball and a former MVP in his own right, this low on the list, but what do we expect? The Los Angeles Dodgers are too stacked, and voters will have fatigue. Someone on this team needs to do something truly spectacular to win the award again. The last Dodger to win it had the first ever 50-50 season.

Betts has “spectacular” in his blood, so don’t count him out completely. He’s a five-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger winner. He’s one of the best outfielders we’ve ever seen. He’s a modern-day Ken Griffey Jr.

Betts is still entrenched in his prime. He did face injuries last season that reduced him to 113 games. That basically took him out of the MVP conversation. He still accumulated 516 plate appearances, and he got on base 193 times.

This is a player who could pull out a .300 batting average with 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 125 RBIs, and 125 runs in a season. That stat line would be hard to vote against, but some would blame it on the massive spending of Los Angeles.

5. Juan Soto, New York Mets

Juan Soto is the talk of the offseason. His free agency chase lasted for weeks, and in the end, he pitted the two New York teams against each other. He actually picked the New York Mets, moving to the National League again. This is his fourth franchise, but he’s a proven winner and helped carry the Yankees to the World Series when Aaron Judge was playing well below his name recognition. If he does that for the Mets, they might actually overcome the Dodgers and make a World Series themselves.

So, why Soto at five and not higher? This is a player who regularly hits for 30+ home runs and hit 41 last season for the Yanks. He’s led the league in walks three times and has back-to-back seasons with over 100 RBIs. There’s nothing saying he won’t do it against this season for the Mets.

After the conversation surrounding Soto and the actual contract he signed, he would need to be clearly the best player in all of baseball to win this award. If it’s close, he’s not winning it. That’s what happens when someone signs a contract like that. He’s no longer given the benefit of the doubt.

Soto could easily be the best player in the NL and not win this award. Someone will absolutely say something about being the “most valuable” and give the award to someone else on this list.

4. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have fallen under the radar this offseason. The big spending by the Dodgers and Mets has allowed the Phillies to just keep chugging along. They had a disappointing end to their season last year, but they are staying the course. They added Max Kepler to the lineup, Jesus Lazardo to the rotation, and Jordan Romano to the bullpen.

Those are some nice additions, but the Phillies are going to go as far as Bryce Harper will take them. He finished last season with 157 hits, the most he’s had since 2015. He had 30 home runs for the first time since 2021, and he added 87 RBIs, the most since 2019. He had a great season last year, and he finished sixth in MVP voting.

There are a lot of great players in the National League, but there are few as popular as Bryce Harper. There’s something about the beard and the personality and how he treats people that put him in this echelon where people root for him.

He’s capable of even better numbers than he had last season. He is a player who wouldn’t surprise us if he had one more truly great season in him before he hits his mid-30s. We’re talking 35 home runs, 100 RBIs, 100 BBs, and an OPS closer to 1.000. That would put him squarely in the MVP race.

3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

One of the many great narratives for MVP races is the superstar player coming back from a major injury. That’s Ronald Acuña, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL. He hasn’t played a game since last May, and he’s been slowly brought back during spring training. He might start the season on the injured list, but that won’t take him out of the MVP race.

In fact, the more scrutiny that Acuña faces on his way back, the better for his MVP candidacy. There is a limit to this where the Braves star won’t be eligible, but if he comes back at least in early May and rakes, he will very much be an MVP candidate.

We saw how important Acuña was to the Braves last season. They went from a National League contender to a team fighting for their playoff lives with Acuña missing most of the season. If he comes back this season and the Braves are true contenders again, that narrative becomes truth that Acuña is the “most valuable” player.

He has to show up first. In 2023, Acuña was the MVP in the National League. He led the league in hits, runs, on-base percentage, stolen bases (a ridiculous 73), OPS, and total bases. On top of the MVP, he was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger. If he comes back 100 percent, an MVP has a good chance of returning as well.

2. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

The New York Mets were the pride of the Big Apple this offseason after signing Juan Soto, but let’s not forget who the true leader of this franchise is. Francisco Lindor is still the man in that dugout. That means something, especially to MVP voters. They still want a leader of men, and Lindor is still that guy.

We have Lindor over Soto for this reason. Voters will love the narrative of a player who put his ego to the side and welcomed a very expensive superstar with open arms. They will also love the fact if he completely outplays him. Lindor is capable of putting up Soto-level numbers, even if their paychecks aren’t the same.

The Mets were already really good last season. They made it all the way to the NLCS without Soto. We feel like voters will see him as a luxury and Lindor as a true star in Queens. Lindor did finish second in MVP voting last season, and voters often remember that. They could make the excuse that Lindor only lost because the guy ahead of him had a once-in-a-generation performance.

If Lindor could put up a similar slash line (.273/33/91) with a few added stats considering Soto is in the lineup, he could easily win the MVP this season.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

There is no reason to pick anyone for MVP other than Shohei Ohtani unless someone proves they should be ahead of him. How does he follow up last season, when he had 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases? That has never happened in the history of baseball. Ohtani is literally historic.

On top of that, Ohtani is expected to return to pitching at some point this season. That is only going to help his candidacy. The two-way superstar hasn’t pitched since an injury in 2023, and he’s still recovering his shoulder and his elbow, but we expect to see him on a mount sometime in the middle of this season.

He’s already raking, hitting a home run in his home country of Japan in the Dodgers’ early start to the season. Despite the injuries he suffered in the playoffs last season, Ohtani doesn’t look like he missed a step at the plate. If he adds starting pitching to his insane stat line, who could stop him?

Even with the Dodgers buying as many playoff wins as they can, Ohtani is above those criticisms. He’s not even going for the best baseball player of this era. At this point, he might be the greatest athlete of this era. He’s at the top of the mantle until someone physically takes him off of it.