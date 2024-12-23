MLB Power Rankings: 3 best first basemen still available and where they should land
By Quinn Everts
It's been a first baseman free for all in the MLB over the past few days. Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, while the Diamondbacks traded for Josh Naylor. Then, the Guardians turned around and signed Carlos Santana to replace Naylor. Today, Washington traded for Nathaniel Lowe, and don't forget Paul Goldschmidt to the Yankees from a few days ago, either.
The first baseman market is scorching hot right now, but the biggest name at the position is still available, as Pete Alonso waits out his options. He's not alone, either, as numerous productive first basemen still remain unsigned (or un-traded for, if that's a word). None of them are quite the caliber of Alonso, but they're still guys who can make a positive difference for a team that needs someone on the corner of the infield.
Who's still up for grabs, and where does it make the most sense for them to land?
1. Pete Alonso — New York Mets
It's not the most exciting possibility for general MLB fans, but it's the option that makes the most sense. As most teams with a need at first base have filled that need in recent weeks, Alonso's market has dwindled to... well, the Mets basically.
Seattle is another potential landing spot for Alonso, but it's hard to fathom the Mariners spending what will be necessary for Alonso — even if that number has shrunk as other teams fill the position.
At this point, Alonso back to New York feels like a given, but the contract details will be fascinating to follow. Will he still demand a massive payday, even with less leverage in contract negotiations? I hope so! I say take all the money possible from the owners... but that's just me.
Mets fans, for the most part, seem eager to get Alonso back in Queens, to pair him with the newly signed Juan Soto as an elite power-hitting tandem. New York already had a roster that made a magical NLCS run, and then it added Juan Soto. Adding Soto and losing Alonso is probably still a net positive, but why not have both?
2. Justin Turner — Seattle Mariners
The classic Seattle Mariners offseason is to see a position of need... and not address it until all the high-level options are gone. It sure looks like we're headed that way with the M's first base hole, and bringing back Justin Turner is probably the best-case scenario for this team as we approach the new year.
Turner was traded to Seattle at the trade deadline, and was exactly the player the M's wanted him to be. He wasn't elite — few players are at 40 years old — but he was a serviceable bat and a pretty solid defensive first baseman in his short time with the M's. Being a serviceable bat makes you look like a superstar in Seattle, by the way. It's not hard to endear yourself to fans. If you hit over .215, they'll love you.
He's also mad that Jeff Passan didn't mention him in the "available first baseman" list.
3. Donovan Solano — Minnesota Twins
It wouldn't be flashy, but it would be productive for a Twins team that lost Carlos Santana — who had a very solid 2024 — to the Cleveland Guardians. In this scenario, the Twins bring back their first baseman from 2023, where he posted his best WAR season ever.
Solano doesn't bring the pop that Santana did, but he's a solid on-base guy and you know pretty much exactly what you're going to get from him.
This isn't the high-profile move Twins fans hoped for, but enough small moves can add up... right? After going 82-80, the Twins have been mostly quiet this offseason, much to the disdain of fans.
Other available MLB first basemen
Connor Joe
Closer to a utility guy than a true first baseman, Joe can pop around the outfield if needed, but spent most of his time at first last season. He's a solid fill-in if an everyday starter at one of those positions can't go.
Anthony Rizzo
Looking for a rebound after a tough season in New York.
Joey Gallo
Power guy who hit 21 home runs in 2023, but just 10 last season. Hoping for a late-career resurgence.