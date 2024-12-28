MLB Power Rankings: 5 winners and 5 losers of the Hot Stove season so far
With the MLB offseason entering its second half, multiple teams have substantially added to their roster, while others have whiffed entirely. We’ve seen record-breaking contracts in the sport and blockbuster trades that will help catapult teams into playoff contenders in 2025. Let’s look at the five biggest winners and losers of Hot Stove season, starting with the loser.
5 losers of the MLB Hot Stove season
5. Milwaukee Brewers
Starting it off, we head to the NL Central, where the Milwaukee Brewers have lost two key players this winter. Closer Devin Williams was shipped to the New York Yankees, while free agent shortstop Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers have not done anything to replace those two players in terms of significance, and it’s hard to see them remaining at the top of the NL Central this season.
They will get Brandon Woodruff back, and it will be interesting to see how he performs after missing all of 2023 due to injury. Milwaukee does not appear set to make any big impact signings this winter, and although they are a talented team, they have taken a step back while another team in the division has gotten stronger.
4. St. Louis Cardinals
Another team in the NL Central taking a step back to reset is the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt has departed to the New York Yankees, and heavy trade talks surrounding Nolan Arenado continue. Goldschmidt and Arenado have served as the team's two big bats in the lineup, but once Arenado is moved, it will leave St. Louis with a big hole to fill.
Also in trade talks is closer Ryan Helsley, which would devastate the Red Bird’s bullpen. St. Louis finished 2024 with a record of 83-79 but is trending toward dipping below the .500 mark in 2025. Like the Brewers, they still have a talented roster, but it’s a roster without key additions this winter. With an overcrowded playoff picture in the National League, it won’t be surprising to see St. Louis miss out on the postseason in 2025.
3. San Diego Padres
After losing Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar to free agency, along with the rumors that Dylan Cease may be available via trade, the San Diego Padres have not done themselves any favors to continue competing in their division. After the news broke that Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Friars 2025 looks bleak as the winter goes on.
They are still a talented roster, but without a single significant addition at the major league level so far, it’s difficult to put them in the same conversation as a team like the Dodgers. With only three Wild Card spots in the National League, not bolstering your roster is not the way to climb the ladder in 2025.
They must strike gold and win the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, but that can’t be their only improvement plan. The offseason is not over, but most real difference-makers are off the board.
2. Baltimore Orioles
In an offseason in which the Baltimore Orioles are willing to spend, it’s unfortunate that they haven’t done much. They inked Tyler O’Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez but have missed out on everybody in the market's top tier. Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander are the two biggest names departing the O’s, but it doesn’t end with just them.
John Means reaches free agency, and so does key reliever Danny Coulombe. They did manage to ink Japanese hurler Tomoyuki Sugano. Still, after a year in which the Orioles won 91 games, fans want to see more, especially if owner David Rubenstein has stated his willingness to spend. Don’t count them out of the trade market with multiple starters available, but they’re still spinning their tires now.
1. Toronto Blue Jays
After making a strong push for Juan Soto, the Toronto Blue Jays have been unable to land anybody notable this winter. Making matters worse is the ultimatum they’ve received from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a contract extension, and it’s a move the Blue Jays need to get done so other free agents see Toronto’s commitment to being competitive.
The Blue Jays don’t have any free agents besides Ryan Yarbrough, but they did non-tender Jordan Romano, making their bullpen a huge question mark heading into 2025. The Jays are in talks for Corbin Burnes, which is a monumental help, but if they miss out on him too, they are in line to fall in the AL East.
5 winners of the MLB Hot Stove season
5. Chicago Cubs
Our first winner on this list takes us back to the NL Central as we venture to the north side of Chicago to Wrigley Field. The Cubs started by adding Eli Morgan via trade, adding Matt Boyd after looking fantastic after his return from injury, and then made a huge splash by acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. After moving Bellinger, the belief is the Cubs will reallocate those funds to help with the starting rotation and the bullpen.
The true success of their offseason depends on what they do the rest of the way. The team still has roughly $50 million to spend to stay under the luxury tax, and they must keep their foot on the gas for 2025 after landing Tucker. Two of their NL Central foes are seemingly stepping back, opening the door for the Cubs to seize the moment and hoist an NL Central crown in 2025.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers started hot by landing Blake Snell. After making a run at Soto, they decided to extend Tommy Edman and now have re-signed Teoscar Hernandez to a three-year deal. Considering the Dodgers are also the favorite for ace phenom Roki Sasaki, it’s safe to say they are set to come away with another winning offseason.
Already a World Series-caliber team, the Dodgers keeping their foot on the gas is no surprise. I expect at least one more big move from them this winter, potentially in the bullpen. They already brought back Blake Treinen and have Evan Phillips, but the more, the merrier. It will also be interesting to see if they get involved in the trade market for a starter, but that likely depends on the outcome of the Sasaki sweepstakes. So far, a great offseason.
3. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with aspirations of returning to the Postseason in 2025. Those dreams may come true, not only because of their additions but also because of the lack of moves their AL East rivals have made outside of the Yankees. Most notably, Boston dramatically improved its starting rotation heading into next season.
They traded for Garrett Crochet and signed Walker Buehler, forming one of the better rotations in the league alongside Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. They should look for a bat, such as Anthony Santander, and another relief arm to contend for the playoffs. So far, they are way up on the winner list, but another substantial addition will be key.
2. New York Mets
Landing the top free agent in Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million deal automatically has the New York Mets on this list. Since landing Soto, however, the team hasn’t done much else to help their cause. Griffin Canning and Frankie Montas are both signings that have a high upside, but the floor is equally low. Clay Holmes as a starter? More will be revealed there.
If Holmes sticks as a starter, he will be flanked by Kodai Senga and David Peterson, who had a breakout campaign and isn’t receiving as much national love as he deserves.
Re-signing Sean Manaea was another big step forward, and the Mets will likely look to bring back Pete Alonso and bullpen help to cap off an excellent offseason. If the Mets can come to terms with Alonso and roll out nearly the same team as in 2014, the addition of Juan Soto will make them a strong playoff contender if the rotation holds.
1. New York Yankees
The Yankees started their offseason by getting their hearts broken by Juan Soto’s departure. Since then, the team has only gotten better with multiple big moves that may have the team better off than just having Soto alone. Starting with Max Fried, the rotation becomes strong with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Gil.
If that wasn’t enough, the Yankees traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams and former MVP and Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger. Those three key additions help fill multiple holes that add elite depth to an already stacked team across the board. That’s before even discussing any bounceback from Paul Goldschmidt. Soto may be missed, but the Yankees are better than they were going into 2024, and mostly importantly, the offseason isn’t over.