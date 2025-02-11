MLB Power Rankings: Best Alex Bregman landing spots now that Astros are backing off
By Austin Owens
After nine seasons with the Houston Astros, third baseman Alex Bregman decided to test the waters of free agency this offseason. It has not gone as expected, to say the least: Bregman and his agent Scott Boras are still searching for a long-term deal that suits their wishes, but are struggling to find it as spring training looms.
With the hold-up in Bregman’s negotiations, there was a point and time where a return to Houston was not out of the question, with Jose Altuve even willing to move to left field in order to create a spot on the infield for his former teammate. Now, though, it seems like that dream has died yet again: According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Astros are "skeptical" that the third baseman will return to Houston, leaving just three teams left in the running for his services. Let’s take a look at which of those thre would be the very best landing spot for the two-time All-Star.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
3. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox made a couple big moves early in the offseason to improve their starting rotation with the additions of Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. While this made the team undoubtedly better, Craig Breslow still needs to add a middle-of-the-order type bat, preferably one that hits right-handed, to be contenders in the extremely competitive AL East.
It's no surprise, then, that Boston has been linked to trade rumors regarding St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in addition to Bregman. But with the Cardinals not willing to pay down a significant portion of his contract, Boston understandably does not want to take that risk.
Bregman has been mentioned as a possible fit for the Red Sox needs. He would definitely upgrade the Boston offense, but would likely need to move to second base to have a spot on the roster which he may not be willing to do if he has other offers to play third. And given how reticent Craig Breslow and John Henry have been in recent years about handing out big contracts in free agency, this feels like a stretch.
2. Chicago Cubs
Within the last couple of weeks, the Chicago Cubs quickly emerged as among the favorites to land Bregman. It seemed like things were heating up between the two sides just a couple of weeks ago, as Chicago looked to reunite him with former Astros teammate Kyle Tucker on a short-term deal, but Scott Boras dumped a bucket of ice cold water on those rumors. Even after Pete Alonso signed a short-term contract with the New York Mets, Bregman refused to change his desires in terms of contract length.
Bregman would fit in nicely with the Chicago Cubs at third base, but he might not be enough to turn them into World Series contenders. No doubt the playoffs would be in reach with Bregman on their roster, but if the Cubs are going to give in to Bregman’s long-term contract wish and pay a lot of money, it feels like Jed Hoyer needs to be absolutely sure he's the piece that puts them over the top.
1. Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are really the best fit for Bregman. Detroit is coming off of a great postseason run with a slew of young talent returning for the 2025 season. With Tarik Skubal at the top of their rotation (and the clock ticking on his free agency in a couple of years), the time is now for the Tigers.
The level of winning experience Bregman could bring into Detroit along with his production could take the Tigers’ success to the next level. If Bregman is willing to be a leader and take younger players under his wing, Detroit is the place for him.
Bregman’s complications with the Tigers are consistent with other teams. Detroit is not currently willing to commit to signing Bregman long-term, given they know that within the next three to five years it'll be time for him to pass the torch to up-and-coming prospects like Jace Jung. Even if it is not the deal Bregman is seeking at the moment, Detroit will likely extend the best offer to Bregman and would be the best place for him to win with old manager AJ Hinch at the helm.