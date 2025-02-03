MLB Power Rankings: Dylan Cease suitors based on best possible trade packages
The San Diego Padres are reportedly shopping their ace, Dylan Cease, this winter. San Diego is struggling with its payroll as it has a lot of money wrapped up in the stars of the team like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
Because of this, an expiring player like Cease is on the trade block. But San Diego is reportedly asking for an arm and a leg to ship the righty anywhere, so if somebody is going to land Cease, they're going to need to trade quite a bit.
Which teams could give the Padres the best trade package for their ace?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. The Atlanta Braves have a lot to give for Cease
The Atlanta Braves don't have a loaded farm system to deal from, but they do have the need to acquire a starting pitcher which could lead to some desperation.
Atlanta has watched Max Fried and Charlie Morton leave this offseason and it hasn't done anything to replace either guy. After whiffing on Jack Flaherty, Atlanta doesn't have very many option left in free agency, so a trade for Cease could make a lot of sense.
Headlining a deal for Cease would likely be one of the Braves' top pitching prospects. Atlanta would likely hold onto Spencer Schwellenbach because of how success he was in 2024. Schwellenbach cemented himself as a starter in Atlanta's depleted rotation. But the Braves could use AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep to headline the deal.
Smith-Shawver is one of the younger, more talented prospects in the Braves' organization which makes him the perfect candidate for the Padres to chase after. Waldrep is also very talented and could headline a potential deal.
Throwing in a player like Cade Kuehler or Nacho Alvarez Jr. could help sweeten the deal to San Diego's liking.
Atlanta is desperate at this point, and it may cause them to be more willing to pay the price the Padres are asking for to land Cease.
2. Desperation could lead to the Baltimore Orioles offering a lot for Cease
Speaking of desperation, let's dive into the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore has struggled to put together a talented pitching staff over the last few seasons which has led to them swinging a blockbuster trade for Corbin Burnes. After having Burnes for a year, the righty bolted in free agency which leaves Baltimore as desperate as Atlanta.
The Orioles have poached Morton from the Braves, but they need an ace, especially if they want to compete with the loaded New York Yankees or the surging Boston Red Sox.
Trading for Cease would make sense and it's something the Orioles can afford to do. Baltimore could deal away just about any of their position player prospects. Dylan Beavers, Vance Honeycutt, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. are all names to look at as headliners to a potential blockbuster trade.
Baltimore would likely look to hang onto top prospects Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo. Just about any other prospect in the top ten of Baltimore's rankings could go.
There's even a chance the Orioles would be willing to move a big-league position player starter in a trade to bring in Cease and an expiring Padres starting position player. There are a lot of options on the table for Baltimore.
1. The Boston Red Sox could put together an incredible trade package
The Boston Red Sox could put together the best trade package for Cease and it's really not close. While Atlanta and Baltimore have solid farm systems to deal from, the Red Sox have the single best farm system in baseball to deal from. This doesn't include players like Triston Casas and Wilyer Abreu, both of which have put together successful starts to big league careers, yet have been mentioned as potential trade pieces.
Boston could look to deal either Casas or Abreu in a trade for Cease, though Casas may only be traded if the Red Sox are also landing a third baseman like Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado. Still, to land a starter like Cease, there aren't many untouchable prospects.
Boston will likely look to keep its big three prospects, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony, but after that, nobody is truly off limits. A deal could be centered around Abreu, a pitching prospect like Richard Fitts, and an infielder like Mikey Romero.
Boston doesn't need to add a starter as badly as the other two teams on this list, but if the Red Sox wanted to bring Cease to Fenway Park, they certainly have the capability to do so.