MLB Power Rankings: Garrett Crochet’s best suitors from latest rumors
With the MLB rumor mill picking up steam lately, keeping tabs on teams showing the most interest in players either in free agency or the trade market is essential.
Garrett Crochet is perhaps the most coveted trade chip on the block, and it's not surprising to see these four teams looking to acquire him this winter. As they sit, these are the power rankings for who has the best chance/most interest to trade for Crochet this winter.
4. Baltimore Orioles have the talent to pull off the deal
With the Baltimore Orioles likely losing Corbin Burnes this winter, it makes sense that a team not looking to spend that much money on one player would be linked to someone like Crochet, who comes with multiple years of cheap team control. Of course, Baltimore is looking at free agency before truly considering the trade market, with names like Burnes popping up, but it's unlikely they will last very long in a bidding war with a team like the Mets.
Regardless, don't sleep on Baltimore to come swooping in if they don't land who they're eyeing in free agency. They still have a rather deep farm capable of pulling off a blockbuster if they choose, so they're definitely among the top competitors to land Crochet if it comes down to it. If it comes down to Baltimore not landing anyone of significance to their rotation via free agency, they will be much higher on this list.
3. Boston Red Sox aggressiveness won't surprise anyone
Given Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy's earlier comments, we can all expect the Sox to be very aggressive this winter. They will look to improve the roster however they can, whether by free agent or trade. Therefore, it should be no surprise that Boston has already been linked, with names like Wilyer Abreu being floated as a potential headline piece.
Due to Boston's open willingness to create a competitive roster this winter, being linked to Garrett Crochet when the team needs noticeable rotation upgrades should not be taken lightly. However, Boston has now gone on record, stating that it is willing to go over the luxury tax. Therefore, I can see Boston deciding to spend at the top of the market for starters instead, and if that fails, revisit the trade market at that point.
2. Philadelphia Phillies showing a ton of interest
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in their bid to return to the World Series in 2024, but we shouldn't take them lightly this offseason. They still have their foot full throttle on the gas pedal, and landing Garrett Crochet via trade would be one way to help them complete with L.A. next season. Philly enters as a top-two favorite to land Crochet this winter, amid a bidding war with all teams on this list.
The interest here is significant, but I don't envision Philly pulling the trigger. They already have a solid rotation of Zach Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez, and Taijuan Walker. They could theoretically move somebody to the bullpen, but I'm not so sure their level of prospects will be enough to entice the White Sox to make a deal.
Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford are both in the top 100. Miller struggled once promoted to Double-A, but Crawford had a fantastic season. Andrew Painter, the former top prospect in the Phillies system, has not pitched since 2022. Their other top 100 guy is Starlyn Caba, who slashed just .228 .385/.284 between Rookie Ball and Low-A this season.
The team that lands Crochet will need to land him, not necessarily because they want him. Given Philly's full rotation and the Sox wanting a blue-chip prospect and likely more, it leads me to believe...
1. Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorite
Fresh off a World Series title, the Los Angeles Dodgers are losing key starting rotation members that got them there. Jack Flaherty, acquired at the deadline, is a free agent, and Walker Buehler is set to walk this winter. Shohei Ohtani should return to pitching at the front of the rotation next season. Still, outside of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers would love to land another top-tier arm to remain at the top of the projected standings list.
L.A. wanted Crochet at the trade deadline but was unwilling to part with prospect Dalton Rushing. Had Crochet not made comments about refusing to pitch in the postseason, L.A. may have been more willing to make the deal. Still, here we are, with L.A. showing strong interest in acquiring Crochet. Considering they also are in on Corbin Burnes, if they miss out on Crochet, you can rest assured knowing they will at least get somebody who moves the needle forward. They certainly have the caliber of prospects to pull it off.