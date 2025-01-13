MLB Power Rankings: NL West pitching rotations after Corbin Burnes deal
After Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the NL West became even more of a powerhouse division in MLB. Boasting some of the best pitching in the league, this division is full of playoff-caliber teams outside of one lonely foe, and with the right amount of health, it could be anybody's for the taking. Let's dive into power rankings for the NL West, looking specifically at starting rotations.
5. Colorado Rockies
Projected Starters:
- Ryan Feltner
- Austin Gombar
- Kyle Freeland
- Antonio Senzatela
- German Marquez
The Colorado Rockies pitching staff has the unfortunate pleasure of pitching at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. Still, this rotation does not scream that it's all Coors Fields' fault. Ryan Feltner was the most productive arm in the starting rotation, with an underwhelming ERA of 4.49. Next was Austin Gombar, with a 4.75, and the eye sore only gets worse the further down the list you go.
Feltner at least put up a respectable 3.93 ERA away from Coors, but again, that's the best mark you'll find. The Rockies will always be somewhat doomed when pitching. Still, one solution could be employing hurlers with much higher ground-ball rates to mitigate the altitude problems that force fly balls to travel further than in most stadiums. The Rockies will unlikely be relevant in 2025, especially given their division's strength.
4. San Francisco Giants
Projected Starters:
- Logan Webb
- Robbie Ray
- Justin Verlander
- Kyle Harrison
- Jordan Hicks
Before the Justin Verlander signing, the San Francisco Giants rotation was a clear-cut 4th best. I still have them at fourth-best due to the sheer depth of other rotations on this list, but this is still a team whose pitching can help them take a step forward in 2025. We think of Verlander and know he isn't quite what he used to be a few years ago, but he is still a substantial arm to have on your roster. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray speak for themselves, and Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks are good pieces to have in your four and five spots.
The Success of the Giants' rotation in 2025 starts at the top, but it's those bottom two, Harrison and Hicks, that you want to see take a step forward. Hicks finished 2024 with a 4.10 ERA, while Harrison flashed his upside at terms but still concluded his campaign with a mark of 4.56. These two are the X-factors in the rotation that can have the Giants eyeing a potential playoff spot in 2025, but the rest of NL West will do them no favors getting there.
3. San Diego Padres
Projected Starters:
- Dylan Cease
- Michael King
- Yu Darvish
- Joe Musgrove
- Matt Waldron
The San Diego Padres coming in at No. 3 on this list is the furthest thing for an insult. This division is stacked with pitching, and looking over the Friars' rotation, it's incredible that they aren't higher. Dylan Cease has been the rumored trade chip, which could significantly hinder the team's playoff chances. In the meantime, the team still has Michael King, Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Matt Waldron, which means any time you face the Padres, you better bring your A-game.
I expect the Cease rumors to only come to fruition if the Padres can land Roki Sasaki. Otherwise, it would be wise to hold on to Cease until the MLB trade deadline and evaluate from there based on where they sit in the standings heading into August. The argument could then be made that if they get Sasaki, keeping Cease will make the Padres a powerhouse in 2025. Moving Waldron to a bulk relief role and having Sasaki, Cease, King, Darvish, and Musgrove would be among the very best in baseball.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
Projected Starters:
- Corbin Burnes
- Zac Gallen
- Merrill Kelly
- Eduardo Rodriguez
- Jordan Montgomery
When the Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the world and acquired Corbin Burnes in free agency, the team turned around its lackluster offseason in one swoop. For a team that lost its premier first baseman, Christian Walker, and Joc Pederson, the D-backs looked to be taking a step back offensively in 2025 as other teams in the division strengthened until the signing of Josh Naylor. Now, having Burnes catapults this starting rotation forward into the category of one of the very best in baseball.
The Diamondbacks did a fantastic job wedging their playoff window open in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. The National League itself will be intensely competitive this year. Still, the D-backs ensured they would be right there with everybody else vying for a postseason berth in 2025, and the signing of Burnes may be precisely what gets them over the hump.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
Projected Starters:
- Shohei Ohtani
- Blake Snell
- Tyler Glasnow
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Tony Gonsolin
Although Shohei Ohtani won't be ready to pitch by Opening Day, the fact that he will be in this starting rotation is scary. If the Dodgers get lucky and land Roki Sasaki, it might be one of the best baseball rotations we've ever seen. For good reason, the Dodgers are far and away World Series favorites, as they've found a way to exploit a loophole with deferrals. However, it isn't as if they won't pay a premium in penalties, either.
That is a choice the front office has made, and kudos to them for doing so. The revenue alone they bring in from merchandise will cover the cost. If you're mad at the Dodgers and MLB for allowing this to happen, it's essential to remember that all teams are allowed to do this and are currently choosing not to as much as the Dodgers. They will still have severe penalties regarding the luxury tax, as they currently sit around $352 million in payroll for 2025. In the meantime, they boast one of the best 26-man rosters in the game's history.