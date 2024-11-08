MLB power rankings: The 3 best catchers available this offseason
MLB's 2024 free agent class is absolutely loaded with talent. Enough so that this class could completely change the entire outlook of the league. If the right players sign with the right teams, we could see a total shift in which teams are competitive and which teams can't keep up.
There are superstars like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Pete Alonso available. There are plenty of star pitchers available including multiple Cy Young winners. There are a ton of incredible infielders that are available too. The class of outfielders is loaded with talent as well.
But, don't forget the catchers! Here are the three best available right now.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Danny Jansen
When looking at the class of catchers, there aren't a ton of names that jump off the page at you. In fact, there's only a handful of serviceable catchers with the rest of the names just being backup options. Still, there are some useful backstops to be had this winter.
The first name that jumps off the page is the Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen. Jansen began the year with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the Red Sox ahead of the deadline. In the first half of the year with the Blue Jays, Jansen slashed .212/.303/.369. After being traded to the Red Sox, he slashed a slightly worse line of .188/.323/.300.
Jansen is a decent defensive option, as he's one of the best blockers in the league. At best, he's a solid rotational piece that a team could sign to be their backup catcher. At this point in his career, a contending team couldn't afford to send him out as their main catcher. But, if somebody signs him for a few million dollars, he could be a serviceable backup that starts 50 or so games in a season.
2. Travis d'Arnaud
Moving on from the Danny Jansen level of players to the next tier, we find ourselves at Travis d'Arnaud. d'Arnaud has been a crucial piece of the Atlanta Braves roster for the last few seasons. d'Arnaud was named to the All-Star team during his tenure with the team, but he was never a real star.
Still, he's been more than serviceable over the last few years. While being with the Braves for five seasons, the veteran catcher has posted an OPS+ over 100 in three of those seasons including a 103 OPS+ last season.
Unlike Jansen, d'Arnaud has the possibility to be an everyday catcher for a team if he can stay healthy through all 162 games in that role.
The veteran backstop is an average defender that has average numbers across the board, but his bat being slightly above league average makes up for that. He should sign a contract for a year or two worth about $15 million or $20 million.
Though d'Arnaud has been good and above the league average in production, he's not the top backstop in this class. There were a few players that just missed this list, but the number one option shouldn't come as a surprise.
1. Kyle Higashioka
The top catcher in free agency shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody. Halfway through the season, some would have predicted that this spot would be held by Colorado Rockies backstop Elias Diaz, but Diaz's production fell off quite a bit down the stretch.
The top backstop entering free agency this season is the former San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka. Higaskioka experienced a career year in 2024 and the veteran in trending in the right direction heading towards free agency.
During the first seven years of Higashioka's big league career, he never posted a WAR over 1.0. Last season with the Padres he posted a 1.4 WAR after slashing .220/.263/.476 with 17 home runs. He looked like a true slugging option with San Diego last season.
Spotrac projects that Higashioka will land a contract worth just over $1 million, but that number should venture higher than that.He outplayed his pay from the 2024 season, so I would be very shocked to see him take a cut in pay next season.
With the number of teams that need catchers, especially catchers that hit above the league average in OPS, Higashioka will have suitors this winter. Teams like the Cubs, Red Sox and multiple others could be in on adding him to their team. San Diego will also likely pursue bringing him back for another year with them, especially if his price tag is as cheap as is being reported.