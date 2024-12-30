MLB Power Rankings: Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s likeliest destinations if Blue Jays talks break down
The Toronto Blue Jays would love to lock up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the next decade, but with four All-Star berths on his resume at 25 years old, Guerrero is under no obligation to accept a hometown discount before testing the open market. He is slated to become a free agent at season's end and it's hard to imagine the Blue Jays hammering out an extension before then.
Guerrero has made his affection for Toronto well-known, but he also wants to win. The Blue Jays keep proclaiming these grand offseason ambitions, but Ross Atkins can't seem to actually pull off the major splash he keeps teasing. Folks just don't believe in the Blue Jays organization. Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes — all "considered" Toronto, and all inevitably said no.
If the Blue Jays can't attract stars to play with Guerrero, one of the brightest lights in baseball, that is a bad sign. Guerrero surely can't help but think of what life might be like in a different market, with different management. Should the Blue Jays end up trading him — and yeah, that feels likelier by the day — here are the most realistic landing spots.
5. Seattle Mariners need an offensive centerpiece like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Seattle Mariners are equipped with the deepest rotation in the American League, but an anemic offense has held them back in recent years. We have seen the front office take measures to improve the offense — primarily their trade for Randy Arozarena last season — but Seattle still needs a piece or two.
Guerrero is the sort of superstar who can take Seattle to the next level of contention. It's fair to wonder if the M's can spend at the level necessary to retain Guerrero long term, but if anybody's worth it, Guerrero is. The Mariners happen to need a first baseman, too, so all the pieces fall into place, so long as Seattle actually plays with the big kids in free agency.
A four-man gauntlet of Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez, Vladdy Jr., and Arozarena to lead off games is real mean. This would signal the commitment to winning that Seattle fans crave, and it would put Guerrero in a tremendous position to contend given the stability of the Mariners' pitching staff. Seattle has a strong farm system and plenty of pieces to dangle in a trade, especially since Toronto is desperate to upgrade its own rotation.
4. New York Mets are always in the mix for stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
We know Steve Cohen has deep pockets and a determination to contend. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't the cleanest fit on paper, but putting his bat behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto for the next decade would cement the New York Mets as perennial favorites in the NL East.
The only "issue" is position. It seems like the Mets are destined to sign either Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso, with Mark Vientos penciled into third base or first base, depending on which corner infielder lands in Queens. Now, maybe that doesn't come to pass, but if the Mets hand out nine figures to Alonso or Bregman, that complicates the calculus behind trading top prospects for Guerrero and giving him $500 million-plus on his next contract.
That shouldn't necessarily keep the Mets from pursuing a bat of Guerrero's caliber, but the path is murkier with New York than with other traditional big spenders. That's the only reason to slot the Mets so far down this list. If there's a clear corner infield spot open, you know Cohen will make his move. If the Mets wind up with Bregman, it's easy to punt Vientos and put Guerrero at first. So, consider the Mets a serious threat, even if it feels wonky at first glance. Guerrero is good enough to justify trading for him and figuring it out on the fly.
3. San Francisco Giants would love to finally land a star of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s caliber
The San Francisco Giants are somewhat obsessed with chasing star talent. After failed runs at Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Shohei Ohtani — not to mention Corbin Burnes this winter — Guerrero may present Buster Posey and the front office with a chance to finally break through. We know San Francisco has the financial backing necessary to extend Guerrero once he's there. Bob Melvin is a good manager. This is a great situation for all involved.
San Francisco has invested aggressively to upgrade its roster in a vain attempt to keep pace with the Dodgers and their bottomless wallet. Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman. These are major pieces. Expensive pieces. Guerrero, however, can actually cover some of that titanic gap between San Francisco and Los Angeles. He is, point blank, one of the most well-rounded offensive talents in baseball. Guerrero can lead off games for the next decade in Oracle Park, rocketing home runs in the grand tradition of all-time Giants greats like Barry Bonds.
Equipped with a healthy farm system, trading for Guerrero should be more than plausible for San Francisco. It's probably their best chance to not only attract a superstar but to keep a superstar. Get Guerrero in the building ahead of free agency, let Buster Posey work his magic, and convince him that he won't find happiness anywhere else. The Giants would need to figure out where to stash LaMonte Wade in the outfield (or at third base if Chapman and Adames are willing to slide over a spot), but that's a small price to pay for Guerrero's bat.
2. New York Yankees can replace Juan Soto with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The New York Yankees weren't able to keep Juan Soto around, but Brian Cashman and the front office have doubled down on their desire to contend, shelling out $218 million to Max Fried and trading for a pair of All-Stars in Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams. Paul Goldschmidt has also signed on as a temporary solution at first base, but he shouldn't stand in the way of a Guerrero trade.
This would be the funniest outcome, if only because Guerrero once said he wanted to "kill" the Yankees and would never play for the Bronx Bombers, citing a family beef. That was a little more than a year ago, so not exactly ancient history. That said, Guerrero — perhaps in anticipation of this exact sequence of events — has since changed his tune.
"Like I tell you, I'm a player and if a team picks me or if they do something, it's because they need it, obviously, and I'll be happy to help any team."
The Yankees are desperate to replace Soto's bat and stockpile star power around Judge. Guerrero, like Soto, is extremely young and extremely accomplished at the same time. He's quite literally the next-best option, and he would prevent any hand-wringing about New York's corner infield situation for the next decade, assuming the Yankees can win the ensuing bidding war.
1. Boston Red Sox are the most logical landing spot for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Boston Red Sox are in pole position, should Guerrero decide to push for a trade. The Blue Jays are going to want a major prospect haul in return and the Red Sox are loaded with explosive bats in their farm system, even after the Garrett Crochet trade. It also helps, from Guerrero's perspective, that he can join a long tradition of Dominican superstars dominating the hitter-friendly confines of Fenway Park.
The shadows of David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez still loom large over Fenway. One has to imagine that might give the Red Sox an upper hand in recruiting Guerrero back to Boston once free agency strikes. The Red Sox aren't traditionally as aggressive as fans want in free agency, but a committed pursuit of Juan Soto changed that perception a bit. It sure feels like Boston finished second to the Mets, so the Red Sox are clearly willing to spend when the right opportunity arises.
Trading for Guerrero just gives them a head start on recruitment, not to mention a genuine chance to contend in 2024. Plus, if Guerrero still harbors a secret desire to kill the Yankees, there's no better place to do it than Boston.
The Red Sox are loaded with left-handed bats, so Guerrero would go a long way toward rounding out a potent offense. With Crochet, Walker Buehler, and a healthy Lucas Giolito set to join the rotation in 2025, the Red Sox are starting to build something. Guerrero would be the crown jewel and confirmation that the Red Sox are back in the national consciousness for the foreseeable future.