What is the MLB record for most home runs hit in a game by one team?

At the start of every baseball season, fans of all 30 teams have hope and look forward to watching their favorite squads play 162 games a year. The hope is that they can have a successful season, reach the postseason, and win a World Series title.

Sometimes, it doesn't take too long into the season for fans to watch something impressive and downright absurd.

The 2025 New York Yankees played their second game of the season and managed to score double digit runs off of the Milwaukee Brewers, courtesy of the home run ball. It certainly helps that the Yankees hit three home runs on the first three pitches thrown by ex-starter Nestor Cortes and superstar Aaron Judge hitting three home runs. Midway through the fifth inning, the Yankees managed to hit eight total home runs.

That had fans wondering, what is the record for most home runs hit by a team in one game.

What is the MLB record for most home runs hit by a team in single game?

The record is held by the 1987 Toronto Blue Jays, who hit 10 home runs in a Sept. 14 game against the Baltimore Orioles that year. The Blue Jays won that game 18-3, with most of the damage arriving on the 10 home runs.

Catcher Ernie Whitt provided most of the home runs, as he hit three of them in the game (second inning, fifth inning, and seventh inning), knocking in a total of five of the 18 runs scored. Toronto third baseman Rance Mulliniks and left fielder George Bell both hit two home runs each. Mulliniks knocked in three runs, while both of Bell's homers arrived with no runners on base.

The other players who accounted for the remaining three home runs include center fielder Lloyd Moseby, outfielder Rob Ducey, and designated hitter Fred McGriff.

The team with the second-most home runs hit in a game are the 1999 Cincinnati Reds, who hit nine home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 4 that year.