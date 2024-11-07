MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman surprise suitor, Juan Soto's expanded market, Cubs trade bait
MLB Rumors from the GM meetings
The MLB GM Meetings are in full swing. No, it isn't filled with as many moves as we'll see in the upcoming Winter Meetings, but they do come with a whole lot of MLB rumors.
Few moves have been made, but the rumor mill has been running wild involving some of the best free agents and trade targets currently on the market.
Moves won't start flying in for another little while, most likely, but there are certainly more than enough rumors to start getting excited about. With that in mind, here are the latest rumors for your consumption on this fine Thursday morning.
MLB Rumors: Cubs trade bait generating 'buzz'
The Chicago Cubs wrapped up their disappointing 2024 campaign with an 83-79 record. Finishing over .500 salvaged the season a little bit, but missing the postseason after entering the year with lofty expectations was disappointing. Jed Hoyer has a lot to do this offseason when it comes to earning the trust back of a frustrated Cubs fan base.
Splurging on the best free agents would be an easy way for Hoyer to earn back that trust, but it also doesn't seem to be realistic, especially after Cody Bellinger opted into his contract. Free agents will be signed, but it's hard to envision Juan Soto wearing a Cubs uniform in the coming months.
While the Cubs might not be as active as their fans would hope in free agency, Hoyer is armed with a ton of trade bait. Hoyer could look to part with proven MLB players like Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki, or Javier Assad (to name a few), but also has a ton of prospect capital at his disposal to part with. No, it's unlikely that the Cubs consider trading guys like Cade Horton or Matt Shaw, but even beyond those two elite prospects, the Cubs have a ton of valuable assets - including one player who has received 'buzz' at the GM Meetings.
Owen Caissie, Chicago's No. 2 prospect and the No. 34 prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline, has received a lot of buzz, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. That's pretty big news.
As Morosi noted, Caissie had an impressive Triple-A season which saw him slash .278/.375/.473 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI in 127 games. He tacked on 29 doubles and 11 stolen bases while seeing time at both corner outfield positions. Considering the fact that he played a full season at the highest minor league level, he could be MLB-ready as soon as Opening Day.
The one problem, though, is that the Cubs are loaded in the outfield. Bellinger is back. Ian Happ has a no-trade clause and is a very good left fielder. Pete Crow-Armstrong emerged down the stretch of this past season and showed why he was considered their top prospect. Seiya Suzuki is an outfielder. Even guys like Kevin Alcantara, Alexander Canario, and Mike Tauchman have arguments when it comes to receiving playing time. It's hard to see where Caissie fits in.
By trading him now, the Cubs can acquire a big-name player, either to slot into their lineup or insert into what could be one of the best rotations in all of baseball. Trading a player as talented and as highly-regarded as Caissie is never easy, but considering their log-jam in the outfield and the kind of return Chicago can get with him as a centerpiece, it makes too much sense.
MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's market goes beyond New York
Virtually every Juan Soto rumor consists of the superstar outfielder either staying with the New York Yankees or signing with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. This line of thinking makes sense. Soto just had a great year with the Yankees, and they've proven that they're capable of contending year in and year out. The Mets have the Steve Cohen advantage, and have the potential to blow the field away with an offer if Soto's primary goal is to earn as much money as possible.
While Soto staying in New York, whether he joins the Mets or re-signs with the Yankees, is probably the most likely outcome, Jon Heyman of the NY Post revealed five other suitors who are involved in the sweepstakes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Tampa Bay Rays are the known suitors right now. Heyman reports that there are thought to be at least four other teams involved, but they are "real mysteries."
While the Yankees and Mets are easy favorites, several of these other suitors have arguments. The Dodgers just won the World Series and have money to spend thanks to Shohei Ohtani's contract. Are we really going to just dismiss them? The Blue Jays just offered Shohei Ohtani a boatload of money to come north of the border. Would they not do the same for Juan Soto? What if the Red Sox remember they're the Red Sox? If they do, they've got a ton of money to spend and can easily lure Soto to Beantown. The Giants have been desperate to sign a big name for years and are sure to throw big money at Soto. As for the Rays, well, there isn't much of an argument there.
Will Soto end up in New York? Probably. However, it isn't a guarantee. If the Dodgers give Soto enough money, he might choose to go to a place where he'd probably win every single year. If the Blue Jays offer something similar to what they presented to Ohtani, he might end up in Toronto. Teams are going to line up to sign this generational 26-year-old, and rightfully so.
MLB Rumors: A surprising suitor has entered the Alex Bregman sweepstakes
For the last nine years, Alex Bregman has been a staple in the middle of the Houston Astros lineup. He has played an integral role in the team's resounding success, playing a huge part in each of the team's recent World Series championships. While it's hard to envision him in another uniform, that could soon be the reality that Astros fans will have to deal with.
If Bregman were to leave Houston, teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays have long been linked to him as potential destinations. One surprising team that seems to be very involved in the mix, though, as ESPN's Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) reported, is the Washington Nationals.
"Bregman seems to be a primary target of the Astros and Washington Nationals (a very widely rumored landing spot for him) -- two teams that tend to be aggressive and not worry about models when chasing their targets," McDaniel wrote.
While the Nationals have been linked to Bregman in the past, it's a bit of a surprise to see them appear to be in the same conversation as Houston when it comes to signing him, but it's hard to say that the fit doesn't make sense.
Washington might've gone 71-91 this past season, finishing with a losing record for the fifth straight season in the process, but they're a team on the rise. Exciting young position players like C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Luis Garcia Jr. all look like cornerstones, they have a strong farm system, and a young (and improving) rotation to boot. They're not quite ready to win in 2025, but they have the pieces to be a force in the not-too-distant future. Signing Bregman to man the hot corner for years to come would obviously help substantially.
Whether Washington gets it done or not remains to be seen, but the fact that they're big-game hunting is a good sign. The rebuild appears to be nearing its conclusion, which is great news for Nationals fans. Now, the question is whether they'll outbid Houston and the field to get Bregman to sign the dotted line.