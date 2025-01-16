Blue Jays' chances of landing a star slugger jumps after ideal suitor's latest move
By Jacob Mountz
The market for Pete Alonso gradually began to heat up in recent weeks. Now, it is reaching a fever pitch with multiple interested clubs. MLB insiders Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) list the Blue Jays as one of the teams on the forefront of the Alonso sweepstakes. They wrote this about Alonso’s market:
“Alonso’s market is heating up, with three teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, engaged in discussions for the power-hitting first baseman, league sources said. If the Blue Jays landed Alonso, they’d still prefer to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a person familiar with the club’s thinking said.”
The duo suggested both Vladdy and Alonso would split time at first base and DH. For the Jays, having the Polar Bear hitting behind Guerrero and Bichette in the heart of their order would do much to spur run production. Alonso has been a key run producer since his arrival with the Mets. His 131 RBIs in 2021 led the MLB that season.
Going into the offseason and up until now, the Mets were considered favorites to reclaim their beloved slugger. However, this might have just changed.
The Mets’ latest move might suggest their pursuit of Alonso is growing cold
According to the insiders from The Athletic, there is still a “financial hurdle” keeping a Mets-Alonso reunion from happening. Now, the pursuit has taken a bitter turn.
The Mets recently gave Alonso an ultimatum setting a deadline for him to make a decision. This would give them time to enact a suitable plan B pursuing other options. However, MLB insider Joel Sherman of the New York Post thinks plan B might have already been put to work. Sherman had this to report:
“The Mets have not added a first baseman to replace Pete Alonso yet, but have begun the process of moving on without him. An agreement to retain Jesse Winker for one year at $7.5 million Thursday began a Mets pivot away from Alonso and the internal belief is that he will now sign elsewhere … It always is possible that if the Mets never do more for first base than intend to move Mark Vientos there and play an inexperienced player – Luisangel Acuna, Brett Baty and/or Ronny Mauricio – at third, that Steve Cohen could always open his wallet to keep Alonso. But, for now, the Mets were moving forward as if one of the best power hitters in their history is going to play elsewhere in 2025.”
If it turns out this way, it would be great news for the Blue Jays. But any optimism taken from this news should be met with caution. The Mets could still come out on top in their game of hardball. There is also the chance that another team nabs him. Sammon and Rosenthal list two other teams besides the Blue Jays in the pursuit. One would be the Mets, but the other is unnamed, potentially the Angels as they have reached out to Alonso. Right now, it is unclear how strong of interest this other team has in comparison to the Blue Jays. And after losing out on Corbin Burnes due to the tax rate, the math for Toronto’s front office has become more complex as top-dollar might not be enough.
Nonetheless, the Blue Jays, who have whiffed on all their top-tier targets going back to Ohtani last offseason, are acting aggressively out of desperation. It would be a mistake to underestimate them. If the Mets bow out of the race, this might put the Blue Jays in a clear lead.