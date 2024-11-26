This Braves-Cubs trade could solve two of Atlanta's biggest problems with one move
By John Buhler
The Athletic's Jim Bowden answered a slew of MLB trade proposal questions in a mailbag article of sorts. Of the several that he took the time to answer, one stuck out to me. It centered around the idea of the Chicago Cubs sending Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner to the Atlanta Braves with Matt Shaw looming large in the Cubs' fam system. Hoerner is expendable. Bellinger is on an expiring contract.
The idea here would be for the Cubs to pick up a prospect or two from the Braves in exchange for a better solution in the outfield over the streaky Jarred Kelenic and potentially an upgrade over Orlando Arcia at short in the middle of their defense. If we were to deal Bellinger and Hoerner to Atlanta for Arcia, Kelenic and a top prospect in Hurston Waldrep, would either team want to do it?
Here is a visual representation of what this kind of Braves-Cubs trade could conceivably look like.
While I think the Cubs could have a use for Kelenic, I have a hard time seeing Arcia sticking in Chicago with Dansby Swanson as their starting shortstop. Though some in Braves Country may fall to pieces over dealing away a top prospect like Waldrep, once again, prospects do nothing for me in baseball. I only care about what you can do for the big-league club now and going forward. There are concerns.
Atlanta might be a great fit for Bellinger, but Atlanta will not downgrade defensively over at shortstop.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs may have assets the other team wants
From the Braves' perspective, Hoerner might be able to give the team the offensive lift it needs from a middle infield position. The only problem is Ozzie Albies plays second base, and the Braves already tried to make an offensive-minded middle infielder work at short in Vaughn Grissom, and that failed miserably. I would venture to guess Atlanta would ride it out with Arcia for one more season for cheap.
The idea behind adding Bellinger is gaining a more consistent hitter from the left side of the plate than Kelenic. Bellinger is what Kelenic was supposed to be when he was a top prospect in the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners' systems. He never became that. Truth be told, I don't think the Braves are done with Waldrep or any of their other he-could-be-so-awesomely great minor-league pitchers.
Furthermore, Atlanta would only consider a deal with the Cubs involving Bellinger if he agrees to a multi-year extension to stay in Atlanta. That is entirely possible, but keep in mind that Kelenic is under team control for a few more years. For as much as I think the Braves and the Cubs have the necessary pieces to help improve each others' rosters, I am afraid that there are too many holdups.
The Braves and Cubs may be able to strike a deal, but it will not be in the manner of this blockbuster.