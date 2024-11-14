Braves are loading up to revive past interest in the perfect Max Fried replacement
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves fell way short of expectations this past season, as they didn't win the NL East and were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the San Diego Padres in two games. Now, they prepare for a big offseason, in which their rivals, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make significant moves this winter.
For the Braves, they could lose their top starting pitcher Max Fried in free agency. With that, Fried could cash in on a lucrative contract. So, where are the Braves to look for a replacement?
ESPN's Buster Olney says that the Braves were in on Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet at the trade deadline, but the AL Central team's high asking price was too much. Olney thinks that the Braves could make a call to the White Sox this offseason to see if they can land Crochet this time around.
"Crochet would be costly in prospects but not so in salary: He served as a reliever in the early years of his career when he wasn't hurt, and made just $800,000 last year. He's due for a hefty raise, but even a generous one would not be nearly as costly as signing someone like Burnes or Fried.
"The Braves were involved in the Crochet trade talks in the summer, and it figures they will be again -- at the very least, to push the Phillies, as they did in the Nola negotiations."
Braves could make a run at Garrett Crochet if Max Fried leaves
The belief at the trade deadline was that the White Sox would trade Crochet. However, the White Sox were asking for an exorbitant return in exchange for Crochet. The pitcher, however, sought a contract extension and a permanent role in his new team's starting rotation to pitch in the postseason.
With all of that considered, Crochet stayed put. Now, the gamble by the White Sox has seemingly paid off, as he is set to be a hot commodity on the trade market again. According to Olney, the White Sox have a preference for a position payer being at the center of the deal.
This past season, Crochet was in the starting rotation for the first time in his career. Crochet recorded a 3.58 ERA, a 1.068 WHIP, a 115 ERA+, a 2.69 WHIP, 209 strikeouts, and 33 walks in 146.0 innings (32 starts).
The Braves have shown they are able to get the most out of incoming players, particularly pitchers. Look no further than Chris Sale, who was an injury-prone pitcher from the Boston Red Sox, yet turned into the NL Cy Young Award favorite. Imagine what they could do with Crochet? But for the Braves, they will have competition, with the Phillies and Mets listed by Olney as fits for Crochet.