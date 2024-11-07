Brian Cashman's top pitching target would be a nightmare scenario for the Mets
This offseason will be defined by Juan Soto's potentially historic free agency, the domino after which all others will fall. And just a few days in, all available evidence suggests that we're in for an all-New York bidding war between the Yankees and the Mets — the two teams that can most confidently check every box from big money to a big East Coast market to a competitive roster. Which one Soto eventually chooses figures to reshape the landscape of the city and the league: Will he help shepherd the Yankees into what they hope will be another dynasty, or will Steve Cohen build on this year's success and finally paint New York blue and orange?
But while Soto is undoubtedly both teams' biggest priority, he isn't the only front of this crosstown cold war. We know Pete Alonso might consider jumping to a different borough, and now it looks like the Yankees could have their sights set on one of the most important pieces of the Mets' recent postseason run.
Sean Manaea emerging as most likely Yankees pitching target
In his latest update from this week's GM Meetings, the New York Post's Jon Heyman offers an update on the Yankees — who, in addition to courting Soto, are also looking to add at least one impact pitcher this winter. But while Brian Cashman has at least checked in on the top of the market (Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell), it seems like the pursuit of Soto might only leave room for a more mid-tier signing. And former Met just so happens to fit the bill.
Per Heyman, the Yankees are "interested" in lefty Sean Manaea, who just turned down a qualifying offer from the Mets after helping pitch New York to within two games of the World Series. After struggling with the Padres and Giants, Manaea looked like a completely different player in Queens, remaking his arm slot and his pitch shapes and dominating down the stretch. He pitched to a 3.04 ERA over his final 12 starts of the regular season, then looked even better in the playoffs, spinning seven innings of one-run ball in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies before beating the powerhouse Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS.
Manaea's set to turn 33 next February, and a lot is riding on the pitcher he looked like over the span of just three months. But those three months were undergirded by real, tangible changes, it's not hard to imagine Manaea settling in as a mid-rotation starter for whichever team ponies up to sign him. That team may very well be the Yankees: If New York does bring back Soto, that likely prices them out of Burnes, Fried or Snell, but the team could still use one more arm considering Gerrit Cole's aging curve and Carlos Rodon's inconsistencies. And hey, dinging your crosstown rival while you're at it is a nice cherry on top.