MLB Rumors: Cardinals urgency, Orioles and Pirates fire sale, Yankees targets

The MLB season is in full swing, and teams are beginning to find their true identity. This is very important because there's only a few months left for teams to figure out their approach at the upcoming trade deadline.

The trade deadline is likely going to be full of excitement this season. There are quite a bit of teams who are looking to make major upgrades as they push to the postseason. Even guys like Paule Skenes have been mentioned as potential trade candidates, though it's very unlikely the Pirates even consider a move with him.

What are some of the top rumors in baseball right now?

Ken Rosenthal expects 'relatively minor moves' from surging Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the more intriguing teams in baseball this season. They came into the season with the clear path to rebuild. The front office let a few key players walk away in free agency, including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. They would only sign one free agent in the offseason, too. Then, rumors began swirling that St. Louis would trade stars like Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado.

Despite all this, the Cardinals have won quite a bit this season. It seems like they would be heading toward buying at the upcoming trade deadline instead of selling, like everybody expected them to do.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently suggested that if the Cardinals were going to buy this season, they would make "relatively minor moves."

It's difficult to decipher what this could mean, but it likely means the Cardinals could buy on young, controllable talent. Instead of mortgaging the farm system to acquire a rental reliever or a star like Sandy Alcántara, the Cardinals could try to make a move for somebody with three or four years of team control.

It would make a lot of sense for the fans and the team. It would keep the team competitive while also setting them up better for the future. Could they trade a struggling former top prospect in Jordan Walker for some incremental bullpen help?

Pirates, Orioles could trade big name pitchers

When discussing the upcoming trade deadline, MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggested the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles would be big time players in the relief pitcher market.

"Teams are scrambling to bolster their bullpens with the influx of injuries around baseball," Nightengale wrote. "The top targets: Kyle Finnegan of the Nationals; Felix Bautista, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto of the Orioles; David Bednar and Dennis Santana of the Pirates and Anthony Bender of the Marlins."

Coming into the season, the Pirates looked to be clear sellers, but the Orioles looked to be buyers. Now a few months into the year, both teams are sitting in the same boat. Baseball has a funny way of working out.

The Pirates should completely empty the tank with any player that isn't a part of the team's future. Pittsburgh has too much young pitching talent, led by Paul Skenes, to continue in the cycle of rebuilding and losing. Skenes isn't guaranteed to be with the team forever so the Pirates need to take advantage right now.

The Orioles' bullpen has been atrocious this season. They have a few interesting names to move including Dominguez and Soto, as mentioned by Nightengale, but they'll need to improve their play if the Orioles want a serious return for them. As of now, Baltimore won't get a huge return for either guy.

Yankees targeting third baseman and starting pitcher at trade deadline

The New York Yankees have one of the best rosters in baseball and it's largely due to one man: Aaron Judge.

Judge is off to another incredible start. He's on pace to register well over 10.0 WAR on the season while being the best hitter in baseball by a wide margin. There's a chance that he breaks the 60 home run threshold again this season. With a player like Judge on the roster, the Yankees need to continue to do whatever it takes to win.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently suggested the Yankees were aggressively searching for a few key players at the trade deadline.

"The Yankees are aggressively searching for a right-handed bat, preferably a third baseman, while also looking for another starter," Nightengale wrote.

The Yankees have needed a third baseman and a starting pitcher for the last few months, but they haven't made an aggressive move to upgrade either position. Getting Luis Gil back at some point will be a huge boost, but New York needs to hit the trade market.

Somebody like Erick Fedde of the St. Louis Cardinals would be an affordable yet efficient pitcher to add. The Yankees reportedly haven't checked in on Nolan Arenado, but it's unlikely he's waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Yankees.

Either way, the Bronx Bombers need to find an answer at third base and in the starting rotation as soon as possible.