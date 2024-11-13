MLB Rumors: Corbin Burnes suitors, White Sox demands for Crochet, Yankees SP target
With the hot stove yet to fully ignite, more rumors about teams' interest in certain players are beginning to swirl. This time, we have more news on where things stand regarding Corbin Burnes, preferred returns for Garrett Crochet to the White Sox, and an exciting report on the Yankees eyeing Jack Flaherty. Let's dive in.
1. Latest Corbin Burnes rumors
In a monster article released by ESPN's Jeff Passan (Subscription required) Tuesday morning, Passan reviews all things free agents and provides a full breakdown of the top names available this winter. Regarding Burnes, teams mentioned as potential fits are the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Baltimore Orioles. Passan notes Burnes' ability to eat innings, given his pitch arsenal and high ground ball rate.
A contract of around seven years seems likely, as Passan mentions in his piece. With numbers like $200 million-plus being thrown around, it's clear that Burnes is set for a monster payday this winter. Anybody that lands him is immediately boosting their playoff odds for next season and years to come, and is the only player that is worth breaking the bank for.
2. White Sox looking for position players in return for Crochet
After setting a record for the most losses in a season in 2024, the Chicago White Sox are open-minded to shipping ace Garrett Crochet out and have now made it known that they are looking for middle infield help in return. As mentioned in this article, The White Sox are nowhere near playoff contention in the coming two seasons, and with two more years of control, they can receive a massive haul in a bidding war for Crochet's services.
Teams interested in Crochet are ever-growing, but one team who has plenty of positional depth both in the majors and via top prospects in the Boston Red Sox. Therefore, it's no surprise that Boston has already been linked to Crochet this winter, which many believe will be an aggressive team to watch this winter.
3. Yankees showing interesting in Jack Flaherty
After missing out on Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline this season, The New York Yankees are again being connected to the right-handed, this time via agency. The interest is obvious. After the Yankees were close to bringing Flaherty to New York for the second half of the season in 2024, Flaherty's 3.17 ERA over 162 innings will earn him a hefty payday this offseason.
As mentioned above, Burnes' contract will exceed $200 million and although you can bank on his in production, teams may look toward the cheaper alternatives that have similar upsides. Flaherty, who is projected for a contract south of $100 million with a shorter commitment in years (Fangraphs), fits that mold. From a payroll perspective, it's likely interest in Flaherty will skyrocket for the Yankees if they land Juan Soto. But if not, look for New York to pivot back to Burnes.