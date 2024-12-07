Surprise team could be the perfect Cubs match for Cody Bellinger trade
It's no secret by now that the Chicago Cubs, in an effort to shed some salary and, in theory, open up more flexibility, are leaving no stone unturned in trying to trade outfielder Cody Bellinger. The 29-year-old outfielder re-signed with the Cubbies last offseason and opted in for the 2025 season this offseason, something Jed Hoyer clearly wishes he could get out from under.
While Bellinger is still a coveted commodity as an outfield bat, it's no wonder the Cubs want out from under his contract that counts for $27.5 million on the books. After accounting for 4.4 WAR while slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 29 doubles across 130 games in 2023, he regressed substantially last season. Bellinger played 130 games again but slashed only .266/.325/.426 with just 18 home runs and 23 doubles with also 19 fewer RBI.
But who would be willing to take Bellinger off of the Cubs' hands? Reports have indicated that the Yankees, Mariners and Astros have "checked in" on the outfielder already. However, the most intriguing option for Chicago specifically might be coming from a questionable source in terms of where the rumor originated.
Rangers are perfect Cody Bellinger trade partner for Cubs
Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs and Stuck in Ivy took to X/Twitter this past week and reported that the Texas Rangers have "entered the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes".
Zanolla, of course, is not among the most well-known or most-trusted MLB insiders. Having said that, if there's even a modicum of truth to this, it would make a ton of sense for the Cubs to prioritize making a deal with the Rangers. That's especially true given what they might be able to get in return from Texas after some early offseason moves.
Depending on how much money Hoyer and the Cubs would be willing to eat on Bellinger's deal, if they could move some portion of his salary to the Rangers and ask for Jonah Heim in return, it would be well worth it. Chicago has been desperate for a catching upgrade for quite some time and, after Texas already signed Kyle Higashioka this offseason, they may be willing to explore the possibility of moving on from the 29-year-old Heim.
Now, it's worth noting that the Cubs would be taking on a good amount of risk here. Heim played quite poorly in the 2024 season, posting a 72 OPS+ at the plate with a .220/.267/.336 slash line in 131 games. But he's also just one year removed from a .258/.317/.438 slash line in the 2023 season wherein he launched 18 home runs and drove in 95 RBI while being voted an All-Star.
So if the Cubs were able to believe in that upside, fill a huge position of need, move out from under Bellinger's salary, and then have the flexibility to upgrade the pitching and make other moves, it would be as ideal of a move as possible. The only question may now be if there is any truth to this rumor or if it's just dot connecting based on the fit that we just laid out.
In either case, though, Hoyer should be working the phones with the Rangers. It's too attractive of a potential deal to not at least kick the tires on.