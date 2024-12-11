Jed Hoyer could silence the doubters once and for all with blockbuster addition
To say that Chicago Cubs fans are frustrated with Jed Hoyer right now would be an understatement. No, the roster he has built isn't bad. In fact, the Cubs went over .500 last season. Still, the team missed the postseason once again. They haven't been to the postseason once in a full season since 2018 (excluding 2020). Last season was supposed to be the year that they got back in, yet the Milwaukee Brewers dominated the NL Central.
The Cubs have a lot of good pieces yet lack much star power, which is why, when it was revealed that the Cubs would not express interest in Juan Soto, all fans could do was react in a negative manner. The Cubs are a big market team, yet, despite the dire need for an impactful player, they refused to even enter the sweepstakes.
As disappointing as it was to see the Cubs ignore Soto, the trade market is picking up steam. Not only is Garrett Crochet available, but the Houston Astros have made it clear that Kyle Tucker is available. The Cubs have been linked to him on numerous occasions and can silence all kinds of doubters by acquiring him.
Trading for Kyle Tucker is a worthwhile risk for Jed Hoyer to make
As great of a player as Tucker is, there's one obvious drawback. He's entering his final year of club control. That simple fact is the reason why the Astros would consider trading him, to begin with. Even with the risk that he could pull a Juan Soto and depart next offseason, this is a move that would show Cubs fans that Hoyer wants to win right now.
With Tucker entering his final year of club control, that means his price won't be nearly as exorbitant as it would otherwise be. Instead of being forced to trade several of their high-end prospects or valuable players, the Cubs can get him for pennies on the dollar relative to what he's actually worth in a trade.
Tucker isn't quite Soto with the bat, but he adds more value in the field and on the base paths while still being one of the best hitters in the American League.
The 27-year-old would give the Cubs exactly what they need. He's a proven star who can hit in the middle of their order and provide MVP-caliber play. He's what they hoped Cody Bellinger would be and then some. Yes, there's some risk in trading for a player who could soon leave, but the Cubs can solve that problem next offseason by spending money like a big market team should - especially if they're able to shed the Bellinger contract this offseason.
An all-in move like this would prove once and for all that Hoyer is the guy who can lead this team to the World Series.