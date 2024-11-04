MLB Rumors: Cubs-Rizzo reunion flaw, Cardinals reunion, Padres familiar face
- Why an Anthony Rizzo reunion with the Cubs might not work.
- The St. Louis Cardinals could bring back an important free agent.
- The Padres have been linked to top free agent Blake Snell.
The MLB offseason is officially under way. The free agency period is finally open and there are a ton of superstar players that are now able to sign with any team they would like.
Juan Soto is going to dominate the headlines with his free agency sweepstakes, as he should. He's going to be issued a contract well over $550 million if all goes right, with some experts predicting Soto to land a contract near $700 million.
Former Cy Young winners like Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber are all set to enter free agency as well.
This winter has the potential to completely change the entire outlook of the league. Just about any team has the opportunity to sign and trade for the kinds of players that would push them into the postseason and beyond in 2025.
MLB rumors: Cubs-Rizzo reunion only makes sense in a nostalgic mindset
The Chicago Cubs have been connected to just about every available first baseman over the course of the last six months. To this point, they haven't made a move for any of them as Michael Busch has remained their everyday first baseman.
The New York Yankees declined the club option of Anthony Rizzo's contract and Cubs fans quickly jumped on board to re-signing Rizzo in a nostalgic-based signing.
Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib has heard these Rizzo rumors and he's not buying it whatsoever.
"I understand the desire to inject a prime Rizzo into this lineup, I do. But that's not what the Cubs would be getting in a reunion with the longtime face of the franchise. At best, he's a bench piece on a good team - valuable in the clubhouse and as a mentor for young players," Misener wrote. "But in terms of actual on-field contributions, it's been two years since he's shown the ability to A) stay healthy and B) even be a league-average offensive piece."
Last season, Busch completely outplayed Rizzo. Busch is younger and improving while Rizzo is old and regressing. The Cubs could use a first base upgrade, but in the form of somebody like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker, not an aging veteran from the 2016 World Series team.
MLB rumors: Former Cardinals reliever expresses interest in reunion with St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a very important free agency period this winter. This team has the option to go in a few directions, but adding quality relievers is a must, no matter which direction the team is headed.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported that one former Cardinals reliever is open to a reunion with the team.
"Signed to join (Andrew Kittredge) as a right-handed setup option, Middleton had a flexor tendon injury in spring that required surgery," Goold said. "He remained a presence in the clubhouse and at home games as he rehabbed, and late in the season he expressed an interest in reworking his deal to return. Though, at the time, he had not spoken to the team about its new direction."
Keynan Middleton, 31, has a career ERA of 3.84 in 194.1 innings. He's played for six different teams over his seven year career. The right hander last pitched in 2023 after missing the entire 2024 season with injuries.
He last tossed 50.2 innings with the White Sox and Yankees in 2023 where he posted a 3.38 ERA. St. Louis could look to rework his deal and bring him back in 2025, as Goold suggests.
MLB rumors: Padres linked to reunion with two-time Cy Young winner in free agency
Blake Snell was a free agent last season, but he couldn't land the long-term contract that he desired. Now, after opting out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants, Snell is a free agent once again and he's looking for a long-term deal again this offseason too.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently listed his top 25 free agents alongside potential fits for each of them. When he got to Snell, the Texas Ranger, San Diego Padres and Giants were the three fits he listed.
"Snell has already opted out of his contract with the Giants and is testing free agency for the second year in a row. He struggled to find the deal he wanted after winning his second career Cy Young Award," Feinsand wrote. "So the southpaw signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants, then he went 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts during an injury-riddled first half of 2024. After returning on July 9, Snell went 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 14 starts, a run that will likely make him much more desirable than last offseason, when compensation was tied to his free agency."
San Diego has to do something to keep up with the daunting Los Angeles Dodgers. If they can land a reunion with Snell, who won the NL Cy Young with them in 2023, they would be off to a great start to this offseason.