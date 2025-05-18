MLB Rumors: Cubs trade target, Marcus Stroman's value, sneaky Red Sox

The MLB trade deadline is still more than two months away, but the league outlook is starting to become more clear. Several teams have identified themselves as contenders, while others – like the Pirates, Orioles and Rockies – have fired their managers and are in search of a solution. While no front office will outright say who the buyers and sellers are at this juncture, the phone calls have started.

Of the worst teams in baseball, the Pirates, Rockies and White Sox appear the most likely to sell at this juncture. One of those teams – Colorado – has already received calls on one of their best players. The White Sox, meanwhile, intend on trading Luis Robert Jr. for the right offer. The Pirates are, well, the Pirates. With a lame-duck general manager in Ben Cherington, it's unclear if Pittsburgh will fully commit to sending away rentals for what feels like the tenth-straight season.

MLB Rumors, Sunday May 18

Red Sox find a Triston Casas replacement

The Boston Red Sox have a problem at first base, and they're already trying to solve it ahead of time. In his weekly column, USA Today MLB Insider Bob Nightengale linked Milwaukee – albeit via careful insider lingo – to Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Here is what Nightengale wrote, verbatim:

"If the Boston Red Sox are still looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline, Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers could be the perfect fit. Hoskins, a free agent after the season, will be available if the Brewers aren’t in the playoff hunt."

The Red Sox themselves are floundering at the moment. Despite adding big-name players like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman this winter, Boston hasn't played good baseball of late. With Triston Casas on the injured list for the foreseeable future, the Sox current first baseman is...Abraham Toro. Hoskins isn't perfect, but he does offer quite a bit more power and has a weapon in his bat. If available, expect Boston to make a call.

Marcus Stroman's trade value has gone up, somehow

There was nowhere for Marcus Stroman's trade value to go but up, I suppose. Stroman made it perfectly clear he didn't want to pitch out of the Yankees bullpen during spring training. Then, when he was given the chance to start, he botched it. Stroman had 11.57 ERA through three games and hasn't pitch since due to injury.

However, if Stroman is able to return by the trade deadline – or can make a case that he'd be available to pitch for a contender in the postseason push – the Yankees might be able to flip him. Brian Cashman has seemed intent on trading Stroman all along. Here is what Nightengale had to say:

"Yankees starter Marcus Stroman’s trade value is actually increasing by being on the injured list. Now that he’s sidelined, he won’t be able to automatically exercise his player option since he’ll fall short of 140 innings."

Exactly. Because Stroman will not reach his 140 innings, the Yankees or any team that acquires him will be able to get out of his contract for 2026. This essentially makes Stroman a rental, which for a middling buyer is all the more attractive come the deadline. Stroman will be cheaper, both on the books and in prospect capital via trade.

Cubs preparing for the trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs need starting pitching, but that isn't their primary concern just a few months away from the MLB trade deadline. The Cubs are a game up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central as of this writing. Per Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are one of several suitors who could be interested in Rockies star Ryan McMahon, if he's made available.

McMahon can play all over the infield, which makes him incredibly valuable. For the Cubs, he'd likely slide in at third base, barring Matt Shaw doesn't suddenly turn around his rough MLB start in the minors. McMahon's value at the dish is at an all-time low, as he is hitting just over the Mendoza line. Still, he has accumulated 0.9 WAR thanks to his flexibility in the field and willingness to play multiple positions.

The 30-year-old is also signed long term, as his deal doesn't expire until the 2027 offseason. That could make him more or less valuable on the trade market, depending on how he's performing in a few months at the plate. if McMahon can turn his season around offensively, then his contract becomes an asset. If he's struggling, any team negotiating with the Rockies can use the money left on McMahon's deal against him.

Nonetheless, he is an intriguing option for a Cubs team that could use help at multiple positions come the deadline.