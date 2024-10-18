3 free agents Diamondbacks can sign to get back to the World Series in 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks found themselves in the World Series in 2023. This season looked to be quite a letdown compared to 2023, as the team got off to a struggling start.
But, they got hot down the stretch. Ketel Marte led the team of underdogs to an 89-win season, a five-win improvement over 2023. Despite the five-game improvement, the Diamondbacks missed the postseason due to a tiebreaker that they had lost to the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.
Now, headed into the offseason, the Diamondbacks will be tasked with putting together an improved roster that can compete for a postseason spot in 2025. They came up just short of the ultimate goal in 2023. They have a chance to finally achieve that goal in 2025.
3. Adding LHP Tanner Scott would give Arizona much needed high leverage bullpen support
Every MLB team, especially those considering themselves as contenders, needs an excellent bullpen. Looking at the four teams left in the MLB postseason, they all have solid to above-average bullpens. The Cleveland Guardians have the best bullpen in baseball. The Yankees have one of the better bullpens in the league and both the Mets and the Dodgers have solid units as well.
The Diamondbacks closer, Paul Sewald, had a bit of a down year last year and he's set to enter free agency this offseason. With Sewald entering free agency, the Diamondbacks have the opportunity to look to upgrade their closer.
The best available option is Tanner Scott, formerly of the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. Scott spent the back half of the season with the Padres, where he was absolutely incredible.
There are few left handed relievers that are better than Scott. With that in mind, it's important to note that just about every team in the league is going to be in pursuit of him. The Diamondbacks need to be aggressive in trying to top the other teams in the league to acquire Scott this offseason.
2. Adding LHP Max Fried would be the ace-caliber pitcher that Arizona needs
Heading into the offseason, the Diamondbacks could really use a starting pitcher. Last offseason, they absolutely whiffed on their signing of left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Not only was Montgomery signed for a boatload of money, but he performed horribly this year. Now, members of the Diamondbacks' front office have gone and admitted their mistakes about the signing.
Now, headed into this offseason, the Diamondbacks need to bring in a pitcher than can help them win rather than a pitcher that hurts the team as bad as Montgomery did.
One of the best options on the market, that should fit into Arizona's price range, is the Atlanta Braves lefty, Max Fried.
Fried, 30, has tossed ERA's of 3.25, 2,55, 2.48, 3.04 and 2.25 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's been absolutely incredible. Fried is one of the most underrated starters on the market. Any team would be getting a massive upgrade in their starting rotation.
The main competition in this signing would be the Braves. Most of the top teams will likely have their sights set on the bigger names like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. But the Diamondbacks need to prioritize bringing Fried to Arizona this Winter. He could be the difference between a postseason team and the team that missed out on a tiebreaker this year.
1. Arizona must re-sign Christian Walker and Joc Pederson this Winter
The most important thing for the Diamondbacks this offseason is to make sure that they don't go backward. Between 2023 and 2024, the team improved their overall record. They didn't make the playoffs in 2024, but that doesn't mean they didn't get better. With their team still young and improving, it's important that the front office prioritizes bringing back the core that has gotten them to back-to-back 80-win seasons.
The biggest two pieces of this Diamondbacks team that are set to enter free agency are the sluggers Christian Walker and Joc Pederson.
Walker should be the team's top priority this offseason. Walker slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 26 doubles on the season. He's also one of the best first base defenders in the league, recognized by his history of Gold Gloves and top Gold Glove finishes.
Pederson is another slugger that the team needs back. Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 with an OPS north of .900. He was the team's typical DH and will likely receive quite a bit of attention in free agency this Winter.
If the Diamondbacks are serious about winning, they can't move backward. Getting Walker and Pederson back would be the best start to their offseason.