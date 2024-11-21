MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Adames pivot, Red Sox-Snell optimism, Cubs sad Plan B?
In Ken Rosenthal's latest piece at The Athletic (subscription required), he breaks down several things happening around the league, offering insight into some of the things we've heard and new information.
The article is definitely worth a read. Let's dive in and see what's going around the league, starting with a new Dodgers rumor that may upset Dodgers fans.
1. Dodgers may use internal option rather than prioritize Adames
Rosenthal mentions that the Dodgers may be perfectly content to have Mookie Betts slide back over to shortstop and play there if they can't land Adames. The Dodgers know their priorities remain in the starting rotation and the outfield, as Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler are set to walk in free agency. The Dodgers have the depth between Betts and Gavin Lux to make it work and don't necessarily need to prioritize a hefty contract on a position that isn't a massive hole.
It will depend on how the Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki sweepstakes play out and if L.A. can swing either player to Southern California. They won't go for Adames if they manage to land Soto somehow. However, if they can get Sasaki, who will be had on a cheap minor-league deal, it will fill a hole in the rotation and ultimately leave the Dodgers with ample money to play with this winter.
The most probable path to Adames is missing on Soto and landing Sasaki. Even with Sasaki, they may want to land another cheap starter, like Crochet, via trade before entertaining another nine-figure deal when they already have someone capable of playing the position.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
2. Boston Red Sox linked to another top free agent
Another day, another Red Sox connected to a top free agent rumor. This time, the Red Sox are said to be heavily interested in Blake Snell when mentioning a significant need for Boston at the top of the rotation. The Red Sox need to pair somebody with Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford to compete in the AL East next season, and Snell fits that mold of somebody who can miss bats and help raise Boston up the AL East standings.
If one thing is for sure, Boston wants to compete in 2025. In some way, they will make that happen. Most MLB insiders expect them to be active in the top tier of free agency and the trade market. It won't be long before they make their first big splash. Expect them to have a much better on-paper rotation by the start of 2025.
3. Chicago Cubs need to make a bigger splash than Pivetta
The Chicago Cubs have all the ability to do what they need to land a substantial upgrade to the starting rotation. Still, they get linked to players like Nick Pivetta, who recently declined his qualifying offer and would be about the fourth-best starter on the team while costing them draft pick compensation.
This isn't to say it's a surefire lock that team President Jed Hoyer will go out and get Pivetta now. But, as a Cubs fan, you have to be nervous about this team's 2025 outlook because it wouldn't surprise you if that's who they do sign.
The Cubs have multiple top-100 prospects with no clear path to the majors, so keeping them locked up in their farm system without improving the major league roster would be a tough pill to swallow. Pivetta and his 4.76 career ERA are not the answer for Chicago returning to the postseason in what could be Hoyer's final year if he doesn't get the team there.