Dodgers terrifying offseason plan might not even involve Juan Soto
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers could afford Juan Soto if they wanted to. Just last winter, the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a record contract which included a ton of deferred money. So far, though, Soto hasn't met with the Dodgers front office – only the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mets and Yankees have had the pleasure of presenting their vision to Scott Boras and Co.
Soto is the crown jewel of the free-agent market, but that doesn't mean the Dodgers are making a mistake. Rather than focus all of their attention on one player, Los Angeles can make improvements they actually need – such as in the bullpen and rotation. Teams like the Yankees and Blue Jays, for example, have all their chips in on Soto. The Dodgers can remain interested, all the while speaking with other high-profile free agents and perhaps improve a World Series-winning roster in the process.
Los Angeles is one step ahead of us. They've reportedly shown interest in starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who would immediately make their rotation a force to be reckoned with.
Dodgers rotation would be elite with Corbin Burnes in it
While it's unknown exactly how much Shohei Ohtani will pitch next season, for the purpose of this exercise we'll pretend he's in the rotation. Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty are also free agents, meaning the Dodgers have to rebuild their starting rotation from scratch.
Dodgers projected starting rotation
Shohei Ohtani
Corbin Burnes
Tyler Glasnow
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Landon Knack
That rotation is terrifying. Burnes has been linked to teams like the Cubs and Red Sox, as well as Baltimore. The Dodgers will have to send a big pile of money his way, but after winning the World Series, LA has plenty to spend.
Dodgers have some competition for Corbin Burnes
The Dodgers aren't alone in their interest in Burnes. Just last season, Burnes had 3.4 WAR in the Orioles rotation, along with a 1.096 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Orioles are in no position to lose Burnes. He was their ace last season, and while their rotation has some promise, Baltimore is lacking an ace. If the O's lose Burnes, they must pivot quickly. The Orioles have the benefit of a new ownership group who is willing to invest in a winning ball-club, which is a far cry from the Angelos family.