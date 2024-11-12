MLB Rumors: One team out on Soto, Christian Walker market, Yanks bullpen target
The 2024 MLB offseason has the potential to completely change the layout of the league. The free agency class has as much talent as we've seen in a single offseason over the last decade with names like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Pete Alonso and Blake Snell all available.
The talent won't be moving around solely in free agency though. There are a lot of All-Stars expected to be available on the trade market. Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox are expected to be moved while Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals could be traded too.
What else is going on around the league?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB rumors: Giants to cut payroll in 2025, likely out on Juan Soto
The "Juan Soto sweepstakes" is taking over baseball this offseason. There are only a handful of teams that can afford to sign Soto, but the rest of the league is left to watch in awe as he nears inking his name on a contract worth over $600 million.
One of the surprise teams that's been rumored to be in on Soto is the San Francisco Giants. It's hard to imagine the Giants keeping up with the New York Yankees or New York Mets in a bidding war, but with Buster Posey taking over as the president of baseball operations, anything could happen.
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has reported that the Giants likely won't be suitors for Soto, as he anticipates a cut in payroll heading into 2025.
"The Giants’ adjusted payroll, which accounts for salary that is earned in a given year but not necessarily paid out, is expected to step back from the $206 million they spent last season, when they finished 80-82 while exceeding the luxury tax threshold for the first time since 2018," Baggarly wrote. "The Giants still anticipate making significant roster improvements through free agency and potential trades that involve taking on salary. They just won’t have ample wherewithal to do it, and budget cuts, if enacted, would make it practically impossible to pursue free-agent outfielder Juan Soto, the one megastar up for bidding."
With the Giants likely out, the top three suitors for Soto remain as the Yankees, Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been connected, but it's tough to imagine they have the money to compete with the two New York teams.
MLB rumors: 1B Christian Walker receiving plenty of free agency attention
This offseason's free agency class is absolutely loaded with talent. Out of all the talent, it's the Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker who may be the most underrated player of the offseason.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported that Walker is one of the more sought-after free agents on the market this winter.
"The hottest name among free agent players not named Juan Soto ("the Mona Lisa" of the free agent market, says agent Scott Boras), was three-time Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker, who spent the past eight years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, averaging 33 homers the last three years," Nightengale wrote. "There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of Alonso."
With Walker expected to sign for half the money of Alonso while bringing in very similar value, it's understandable why so many teams want his services. Unlike Alonso, the smaller market teams like the Diamondbacks and Nationals can compete in the bidding war to acquire Walker.
MLB rumors: Yankees targeting RHP Carlos Estevez in free agency
The New York Yankees are headed to one of the most important offseasons and free agency periods in team history. They're staring down the reality of losing multiple starters from the 2024 AL Pennant-winning team, including superstar Juan Soto and multiple bullpen pieces.
But they're actively trying to re-sign Soto while also looking to add plenty of help in the bullpen.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has reported that the Yankees are interested in acquiring former Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies reliever Carlos Estevez in free agency.
"Righty Carlos Estévez is among the free-agent relievers drawing interest from the Yankees, reports MLB.com. New York could lose key setup men Tim Hill, Clay Holmes, and Tommy Kahnle to free agency this winter," Axisa wrote. "They picked up closer Luke Weaver's club option soon after the World Series, and now they must strengthen the bullpen around him."
Estevez, 31, posted a 2.45 ERA split between two teams last season. It was by far the best full season of his big-league career. He recorded 26 saves after recording 31 in 2023.
Acquiring him would be a huge move for the Yankees. They need to add bullpen help and Estevez would provide them with a true closer for the back end of baseball games.