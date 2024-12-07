It sure sounds like Nolan Arenado is going to put John Mozeliak in a tough position
Leave it to John Mozeliak to not even be able to tank correctly. We haven't even reached the Winter Meetings yet, and already the St. Louis Cardinals' lame-duck president is watching his plans for a rebuild go up in smoke. Earlier this week, Mozeliak told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that he was perfectly comfortable holding on to the team's top trade chip, All-Star closer Ryan Helsley — either a desperate ploy to jumpstart a market that's failed to materialize, or a display of gross negligence. And now, it looks like their other top trade chip, third baseman Nolan Arenado, might be harder to move than previously assumed.
The nine-year, $275 million deal Arenado signed with the Colorado Rockies included a full no-trade clause, a clause that followed him to St. Louis. But Arenado, more than anything, wants to play on a contender, and with the Cardinals clearly looking to reset and get younger and cheaper after two straight disappointing seasons, he figured to be amenable to being dealt. Heck, he even signaled to interested teams that he'd be open to a move to first base if need be.
Now, though, it looks like Arenado might be a bit choosy about where exactly he ends up. And that could really hamper St. Louis' efforts to infuse the organization with desperately needed young talent.
Nolan Arenado will only accept a trade to select few teams
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Cardinals are working from a "very limited list" of teams that Arenado is interested in playing for. It's unclear just which teams those are at the moment, but no matter who is on Arenado's list, this is bad news for Mozeliak and St. Louis.
The Cardinals were already facing an uphill battle getting any kind of value in return for Arenado, both because of the three years remaining on that massive contract and because he's declined at the plate in each of the past two seasons. The 33-year-old is still a valuable enough player, and he remains a stronger defender at third base. But a player who's simply average offensively as he enters his mid-30s isn't worthy a $30 million salary, much less if you have to attach a prospect or two in order to get him.
Now, though, the Cardinals will be lucky to get anything but some salary relief. Teams know that Arenado is dictating just where he'll wind up, and the list of approved teams is bound to start flying around the league sooner rather than later. If one of those teams doesn't like what St. Louis is asking for in an Arenado deal, they can just tell Mozeliak to come back when he's serious about getting something done, secure in the knowledge that another suitor won't be able to swoop in.