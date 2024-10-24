Cardinals not even on the radar for Jack Flaherty, and fans might be to blame
By Mark Powell
Pitching in the World Series for his hometown team is a dream come true for Jack Flaherty, but that dream may not last beyond this season. Flaherty is a free agent this winter, and should receive a hefty contract on the open market. The Dodgers have a lot of money to spend so they surely cannot be counted out to re-sign the Burbank kid.
Nonetheless, there is one team that can be crossed off Flaherty's list of suitors in free agency already, and that would be the St. Louis Cardinals. Flaherty started his career with the Cardinals, but was unceremoniously dumped at the 2023 trade deadline – sent to the Baltimore Orioles for prospect capital. That trade worked out well for the Cards but not for Flaherty, who struggled down the stretch for the O's and cost himself the chance at a multiyear contract last winter. He would not make the same mistake twice.
On a one-year prove it deal with the Detroit Tigers, Flaherty flourished in the Motor City. Tigers president of baseball operations cashed in on Flaherty at the deadline, again sending him to Los Angeles for a trade package that included shortstop Trey Sweeney.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals reunion with Jack Flaherty feels off the table
Now that Flaherty will have a chance to earn his worth on the open market, where might he end up? Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden listed several teams, including the Dodgers, Mets, Twins and Tigers. St. Louis didn't make the cut.
Flaherty had a complicated relationship with Cardinals fans. He was beloved at the beginning of his career, but as his statistics floundered, so did any good faith he built up with the fanbase. When asked why he didn't pursue a reunion in St. Louis just last winter, Flaherty had a short answer: “Conversation. Effort. Honesty." Detroit offered him those, while his time with the Cardinals felt closed off, for better or worse.
Portions of the Cardinals fanbase often clashed with Flaherty on social media, whether it be for his political or social opinions. At times since his departure, Flaherty has taken what some have perceived as subtle jabs at the organization.
St. Louis developed Flaherty, and for that he will always be thankful. Perhaps one day he will be welcomed back with open arms, though it would be a curveball for the right-hander to end up back with the Cardinals as soon as this winter.