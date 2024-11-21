Jed Hoyer seems like he’ll take a bag of beans he pays for to move Cubs star
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Cubs massively underperformed this past season, as they missed out on the playoffs altogether. Meanwhile the Milwaukee Brewers made the playoffs.
In the early stages of this offseason, the Cubs have made moves, albeit minor ones. On Wednesday, the Cubs traded for right-handed relief pitcher Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians and catcher Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels, all while designating infielder Patrick Wisdom for assignment.
So, what's next for Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer?
According to The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, rival executives say that the Cubs are looking to trade first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger opted in for the 2024 season, where he will earn $27.5 million for the 2025 season. Rosenthal points out that moving Bellinger could be difficult for the Cubs, to the point where they have to accept they won't get a quality return in exchange.
"But the $32.5 million Bellinger is guaranteed would mitigate the return in some fashion. The Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal," writes Rosenthal.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB insider says Cubs could have difficulty trading Cody Bellinger
Before the 2023 season, the Cubs signed Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract. Bellinger's first season saw him hit 26 home runs and knock in 97 runs, enough to win him a Silver Slugger and an NL Comeback Player of the Year Award. After the 2023 season, Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal that include opt-outs after every year.
This past season, Bellinger recorded a .266 batting average, a .751 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 runs, 78 RBI, and 137 hits in 516 at-bats. Not terrible numbers, but they were noticeably down from last season, where he recorded a .881 OPS in the same amount of games played.
As for who would be interested in Bellinger? Rosenthal mentions the New York Yankees as an option. The team has a need at first base, with Anthony Rizzo's production declining since last season and the fact he's a free agent. Not to mention, Rosenthal says Bellinger could be part of the Yankees' fallback plan if Juan Soto is to leave for another team in free agency. Plus, Bellinger's father, Clay, played for the Yankees from 1999 until 2001.
While teams could be interested in Bellinger, the Cubs have to accept the reality that they won't get much in return. We'll see if Hoyer wants to do that or if he opts to stick with Bellinger on the roster for the start of the 2025 season.