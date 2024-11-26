MLB Rumors: Jed Hoyer's self-inflicted wounds, Yankees backup plan, Dodgers shopping
- It's becoming increasingly clear Jed Hoyer made a mistake with Cody Bellinger
- Yankees already know what they'll do if they miss Juan Soto
- The Dodgers are in the mix for a top-tier starting pitcher
In a piece released by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, we have some more MLB rumors and news to dive into. We're almost to the winter meetings, where we may get a flurry of action for the end-of-year holidays.
Juan Soto is expected to sign by the winter meetings, so that will be the huge domino that needs to fall to get the ball rolling this winter. Let's dive into the latest from Nightengale.
3. Jed Hoyer and the Cody Bellinger fiasco
Last year, the Cubs brought back Cody Bellinger on a three-year, $80 million deal, with player options after the first and second years. After slashing .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs, Bellinger opted into his $27.5 million option for 2025, reportedly with Jed Hoyer upset and trying to trade Bellinger wherever he could to unload his salary.
Considering the Cubs have claimed themselves out on the top-tier free agent list (Soto, Burnes, Fried, etc.) with around $55 million in payroll before the first tier of the luxury tax, trading Bellinger to further hurt an offense that already needs a hitter is just a sour look on Hoyer.
If you're out on the top guys. even though you already have the money to land someone like Fried or Burnes and still land a closer with Bellinger in the mix, trading Bellinger just for the sake of shedding payroll and giving prospects more at-bats is a losing philosophy for 2025. Hoyer shot himself in the foot by structuring Bellinger's contract the way he did but is trying desperately not to have to live with it.
Meanwhile, he's done an excellent job restoring the Cubs' farm system but refuses to trade some of its ripened fruit to strengthen the major league roster, blocking those players in the process. If the plan is just to shed as much of Bellinger's contract as possible and then shop in the mid-tier pitching market, Cubs fans can rejoice that it's Hoyer's last year on contract in 2025.
2. Yankees Backup plan if they miss on Soto
It's common knowledge now that no team will offer Juan Soto more money than the New York Mets. If Soto decides he wants to make as much as possible, we should pencil him into the Mets' lineup now. However, if he chooses to go somewhere that isn't the Bronx for close to the same amount, the Yankees already seem to have a contingency plan on hand in the form of adding multiple All-Stars to the roster.
Per Nightengale, "If the New York Yankees don’t re-sign Juan Soto, one back-up plan floating around is signing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sign either Willy Adames or Alex Bregman to play third, shift Jazz Chisholm to second base, trade for Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, and then use the extra money to sign Burnes, Fried or Snell."
So, at least, Hoyer may get his wish if the Yankees ultimately miss on Soto. They are ready to try and land multiple top-notch pieces if they don't get him, and adding Bellinger to play at Yankee Stadium. Honestly, I'd rather have Walker, Bregman, Bellinger, and Burnes instead of Soto. Nonetheless, if the Yanks lose out on Soto, expect them to go crazy in free agency.
1. Dodgers shopping for a top-tier starter
In other news on the L.A. Dodgers front, Nightengale reports that the Dodgers are looking to add one of the top-tier starting pitchers on the market this winter. They have also recently been connected to Garrett Crotchet via trade with the Chicago White Sox, so it's safe to say L.A. is another team expected to be highly active this winter.
Per Nightengale, "The Dodgers, who won the World Series with only three healthy starters, are pursuing at least one top-tiered free agent starter even with Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw all expected to join Yamamoto in the rotation this year."
The Dodgers want as much star-studded depth as possible. Adding in Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Blake Snell, it is obvious that they are easily World Series favorites if they aren't already. Let's remember we still have to get through the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, for which the Dodgers are also the favorite. It will be difficult for NL teams not named the New York Mets to keep up this winter.