The order of Juan Soto’s free agency meetings could hint at his final decision
By Mark Powell
The Juan Soto free agency chase is on, as the likely $600 million man is the prized possession on the open market. Soto is a modern-day Ted Williams with more power.
Just last season with the Yankees, Soto had 7.9 WAR with a .288/.419/.569 slash line. The 26-year-old hit 41 home runs and had an OPS of .989, which is well above the 2024 league average of .711. He's worth the money.
So, when Soto hit free agency, it should come as no surprise that nearly every big-market team showed some interest. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off signing Shohei Ohtani to the richest contract in MLB history, are open to signing Soto – though that might come with more deferred money.
Soto will reportedly meet with the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mets and Yankees over the next week or so. That leaves him plenty of time to make his priorities clear before the winter meetings.
Juan Soto's meetings could favor the New York Yankees
Soto could very well meet with other teams at or before the winter meetings, which don't take place until Dec. 9-12 in Dallas. The Dominican baseball star, as well as his agent Scott Boras will likely be in attendance.
The Yankees have the immediate advantage in these contract talks as the incumbent. There is a reason Soto is meeting with New York last, and it's because he is interested in a long-term deal. Hal Steinbrenner and the New York front office have made it clear they will not lose out on Soto because of money, but that is easier said than done.
Steve Cohen of the Mets, by all means, could offer Soto as much of a financial motivator as he'll possibly need. Will the Yankees still match if it means selling their soul and roster flexibility for the next decade?
The Blue Jays and Red Sox aren't real threats to land Soto as of this writing, and could instead be used to drive up his asking price. The Yankees would have to match, rather than see Soto sign with a rival team in the AL East.
It's early, but New York has the edge when it comes to keeping Soto in pinstripes. Whether they make good on that advantage remains to be seen, especially once more teams get involved in Dallas.