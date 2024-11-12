MLB Rumors: Juan Soto meetings set, Blue Jays-Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty surprise team
- The biggest prize on the market has set his meeting schedule
- Toronto and San Francisco are hoping to land an ace
- Nationals could swoop in for World Series champion
By Quinn Everts
We're in the thick of it now, folks. MLB free agency is buzzing, rumors are flying and we're getting excited about meeting schedules. But can you blame us? There is franchise-changing talent up for grabs on the open market and teams are scrambling while trying to persuade stars to join their team. A lot of rumors are just that, and front offices can't be fully trusted with whatever they say at this point because everyone's posturing and sending out smokescreens. Here are the biggest free agency storylines at the moment.
Juan Soto sets meetings with four teams
Blue Jays, Red Sox, Mets then Yankees. That's the order in which free agent superstar Juan Soto will meet with teams in the coming days, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Does this order mean anything? Are you reading the tea leaves? Which way is the wind blowing in Toronto right now?
Just kidding... it probably doesn't mean anything, but it's better to be first than last in any situation, right? Toronto gets the first crack at Soto, and GM Ross Atkins would surely like to lock down Soto to a contract before he can speak with the other three teams, but that seems incredibly unlikely.
Soto's camp itself has been relatively quiet throughout the process, but that doesn't the teams haven't been trying their best to recruit the superstar. The crosstown rival of Soto's former team, the New York Mets, apparently have their own superstar Francisco Lindor recruiting Soto to Queens.
Does the Mets meeting coming before the Yankees meeting mean anything? Or will the Yankees just show Soto their 27 World Series titles and make him forget whatever the Mets said like he's in Men in Black? Could go either way.
Giants, Blue Jays could be good fits for Corbin Burnes
Also according to Passan, the Blue Jays and Giants are both in on Corbin Burnes, saying "He could anchor the Giants' rotation alongside Logan Webb or add to an already-strong quartet of Blue Jays starters..."
Each destination makes sense, and it's interesting to see Toronto throwing its name into the ring for both the biggest free agent hitter and pitcher available on the market. Blue Jays fans should be excited about the idea of both guys, obviously, but if you're going to let everyone know you're a real player for top-end talent... you have to deliver by actually getting some of that top-end talent.
Frankly, Burnes would fit just about anywhere. All 30 teams would welcome a top-end pitching talent, even teams that already have strong rotations. Boston has been rumored to be interested in Burnes as well, and Matt Vasgersian threw out the idea of Detroit pairing Burnes with Tarik Skubal to create the best one-two punch in baseball.
Burnes has finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting each of the past five seasons (assuming he finishes top ten this year, which he will) and has thrown over 190 innings in each of the past three. He's going to get a huge contract — likely five years — and while teams may be a tad nervous about those last few years just with how many innings Burnes will have pitched by then, he's well worth whatever he's asking for.
The Washington Nationals want in on high-level pitching
The Washington Nationals need an ace, and they have plenty to choose from in this year's free agent class. Right now, a recent World Series champion seems to be their flavor. "If the Washington Nationals decide to spend on an anchor for their rotation, Flaherty could make sense," Passan wrote.
Jack Flaherty was one of the bigger trade deadline targets and the Dodgers were happy to pull the trigger on a trade. Flaherty went 6-2 during the regular season with LA, eventually winning a ring with the Dodgers, too. He got a ring, now he's looking to get paid. He probably wouldn't get another ring in Washington over the next couple years, but if the Nats are willing to shell out $100 million — or a number in that ballpark — then we couldn't blame Flaherty for taking the bag.