MLB Insider: My latest Juan Soto power rankings based on what we know so far
The conversation around Juan Soto’s free agency is set to dominate the Winter Meetings. Of course, that’s if he’s even a free agent when the meetings begin in Dallas, Texas next Monday.
There’s a possibility that Soto signs before the Winter Meetings. There’s a likelihood that he’ll be signed by the end of the Winter Meetings. And if that indeed happens, all hell is expected to break loose on a free agent market that also features Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Willy Adames, Nathan Eovaldi, Sean Manaea and numerous others.
Here’s where I think the Soto suitors rank, in terms of likely to unlikeliest.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
1. New York Mets
The Mets are the team that I have long viewed as the favorite for Soto. They have the owner in Steve Cohen who has the deepest pockets in baseball and the ability to outbid anyone. They have a strong foundation in president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza who promise to keep the Mets in contention for years to come.
Whether Soto to Queens comes to fruition is anyone’s guess, but the Mets — and Cohen — offer the superstar outfielder everything he wants. And that should put them in prime position to land Soto.
2. New York Yankees
But if there’s any team that can prevent Soto from going to Queens, look no further than the team in the Bronx.
The Yankees acquired Soto in a trade last offseason and he delivered everything he could have asked for and then some, hitting .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. The Yankees love Soto. Soto loved the Yankees and the Bronx. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is motivated to sign Soto long-term.
My guess is the Soto sweepstakes comes down to the two New York teams, with each having a legitimate chance to sign the 26-year-old outfielder.
3. Boston Red Sox
Let me say this: I’m skeptical that the Red Sox have the financial wherewithal to outbid Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner.
But there’s enough buzz that the Red Sox will spend this offseason that I will not rule them out of the Soto sweepstakes. If they miss on Soto, look for the Red Sox to accelerate in talks on the free-agent and trade market for starting pitching. They could also look at alternative options such as Willy Adames, among others.
The options are endless for the Red Sox, who should have a much improved roster next season.
4. Toronto Blue Jays
Once again, I’m skeptical about the Blue Jays’ chances for Soto. I believe that they can extend a competitive offer. But I don’t believe that the Jays have the roster that would entice Soto to sign in Canada.
With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette only signed through 2025, there’s no guarantee that either player will be in Toronto for more than one more season. The Blue Jays roster has many holes already, and signing Soto would not come close to putting them in playoff contention.
I’m not saying it’s impossible. I just don’t think it’s very likely.
5. Los Angeles Dodgers
I could look really stupid in a week for underestimating the Dodgers, which is always a dangerous game when it comes to high-profile free agents.
But they have to have a limit, right? Soto will sign one of the biggest contracts in baseball history and after an offseason in which the Dodgers spent $1.4 billion, that seems like almost too much, even from the Dodgers’ perspective.
I think the Dodgers would like to sign Soto. But my guess is that he goes elsewhere, most likely to one of the teams in New York.