Latest signs point to a surprise suitor for Juan Soto, and it's not the Yankees
By Mark Powell
While Juan Soto is unlikely to receive Shohei Ohtani money this winter – barring a team doesn't offer him that kind of contract – he should set the market for players who can't hit and pitch at the same time. Ohtani is a unicorn, Soto is the norm...as in a really productive, Hall-of-Fame level hitter who does not pitch.
That's not a knock on Soto, nor is it highlighting a limitation. It's just the facts. All things considered, Soto will receive one of the largest contracts in MLB history this winter. He is represented by Scott Boras, who was determined to take Soto to free agency from the very start. While some pundits have suggested the 25-year-old could receive a contract north of $600 million by the time bidding is up, Spotrac disagrees.
Juan Soto could be surprisingly affordable for the Toronto Blue Jays
That remains a lot of money, but it's more affordable for big-market teams hoping to make a run at Soto. The Toronto Blue Jays have been floated as a dark horse contender for the free-agent outfielder. While a surprising choice, the Blue Jays are just a year removed from being a finalist for Ohtani, so perhaps we should've seen this coming. Soto would be a huge get for Ross Atkins and the Jays front office, and he'd pair well with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the Toronto lineup. Beyond merely Soto's price tag, there is legitimate reporting that links the Blue Jays with Soto.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported Toronto's interest. New York media outlets have also said the Blue Jays are preparing a monstrous offer for Soto, thus pushing him away from the Yankees and Mets at the worst possible time.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, whose word should never be taken as gospel, is the latest to list the Blue Jays as a suitor for Soto. Word gets around quick. Bowden thinks the Yankees, Mets and Jays will battle it out for Soto, while other contenders could make a cameo. That, for now, is the consensus around baseball.
Personally, I believe the Blue Jays would be better suited aiming lower, rather than wasting their time chasing Soto, as they risk whiffing on not just one of the best players in baseball, but also other free agents who could sign before him.