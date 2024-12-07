MLB Rumors: Juan Soto timeline, Cubs weigh big trades, Phillies' bullpen plan
The Hot Stove is scorching ahead of the Winter Meetings on Monday, which could bring about an onslaught of free agent announcements. All eyes, of course, are on Juan Soto, who threatens to sign the biggest contract in league history. Several other elite talents, such as Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Pete Alonso, also figure to fly off the board once Soto determines his next course of action.
This is the season of MLB rumors, folks, and there is plenty of buzz around the league. Let's dive into a few of the most noteworthy developments on this fine college football Saturday, because deep down, we're all holding are breath, knowing that a major free agency domino could fall at any given moment.
MLB Rumors: Phillies want to re-sign Jeff Hoffman as bullpen changes loom
The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen was dominant for much of last season, but it fell apart in the playoffs. Some of that is simple variance — Matt Strahm isn't going to string together stinkers like that very often — but Dave Dombrowski has a clear mandate to improve the support system behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and the Phillies' starters.
Two major Phillies relievers are free agents this winter: Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman. The former, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, feels destined for a new team. Hoffman has been generating a ton of buzz, with many speculating that he could be repurposed as a starter, but the Phillies won't let him slip away so easily.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies "remain interested" in re-signing Hoffman, presumably to keep him in a standard late-relief role. It will be interesting to see which role Hoffman prefers. He can presumably earn more money as a starter, but success is far from guaranteed for successful relievers transitioning to the main rotation. In his last season as a full-time starter, all the way back in 2019, Hoffman posted a 6.56 ERA.
He finished the 2024 campaign with a 2.17 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 68 appearances (66.1 innings), netting 10 saves and striking out 89. Whether he's operating as the closer or setup man, Hoffman brings a lot to the Phillies bullpen.
MLB Rumors: Cubs 'determined' to trade either Cody Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki
The Chicago Cubs are looking to make sweeping changes in 2025. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, which includes a determination to trade one of Cody Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki. The slugging outfielders are both important pieces to Craig Counsell's lineup, but their contracts are ripe for a move.
Bellinger is the splashier name, but perhaps the less likely trade candidate. He's due $27.5 million this upcoming season with a $5 million buyout for 2026, should he decide to opt-out. That is a lot of money for an injury-prone star coming off of a disappointing campaign. Bellinger's peak can rival the very best in baseball, but his career of late has been defined by inconsistency.
ESPN's Buster Olney believes Chicago would need to foot a significant portion of the bill in order to trade Bellinger, but the Cubs don't appear willing to eat his salary in a trade. So, while several teams are interested, don't expect a huge return — or necessarily a trade at all. The Cubs might be stuck with Belli Bombs for another year.
Suzuki, meanwhile, is due $38 million over the next two seasons, which could make him a more palatable trade target for contenders in need of a dependable outfield bat. He's coming off his best MLB season to date, slashing .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs and 73 RBI. All the teams connected to Bellinger — Houston, New York, Seattle — could end up pivoting to Suzuki before all is said and done.
MLB Rumors: Juan Soto expected to sign contract early in Winter Meetings
There are five teams reportedly in the mix for top free agent Juan Soto — Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Dodgers. We don't know where the 26-year-old's heart is at, although we can safely speculate that the NYC teams are leading the pack. The Yankees just made the World Series with Soto, while the Mets figure to offer the heftiest contract when all is said and done. Steve Cohen won't be outbid.
As for when Soto might actually sign, the folks at ESPN have a pretty firm theory. Jorge Castillo, Kiley McDaniel, and David Schoenfield all believe Soto will sign around the opening of Winter Meetings on Monday, with a press conference on Tuesday for Scott Boras to "enjoy the spotlight," as Schoenfield puts it. Soto's signing will also set a lot of dominoes in motion for Boras' other top clients, such as Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.
So, we are rapidly approaching the finish line. Only Soto knows the deepest desires of his heart, but a decision is looming, and Soto is expected to commit the next decade-plus of his career — really, the rest of his career — to a single team. The lucky winner of that sweepstakes should see an immediate boost in their World Series odds while also facing the immense pressure that comes with handing out the most guaranteed, upfront money in MLB history.