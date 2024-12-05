It sure sounds like Juan Soto is using the Mets' deep pockets as leverage
With speculation brewing that Juan Soto may be set to sign his contract as early as this weekend, we'll finally get to hot stove season and all the corresponding moves after he signs. As far as Soto, many think the New York Mets are the favorite to land him because no owner can offer more money than Steve Cohen, should he choose. That may be true, but it doesn't necessarily mean that Soto is a lock to sign there.
It's foreseeable that Soto is leveraging the Mets' offer to get the Yankees to up the ante, where he could prefer to play. It's a common tactic among free agents, much like we saw with Trea Turner accepting less money to join the Phillies. Soto is fresh off a World Series appearance, and playing alongside Aaron Judge for the next several years is something most ballplayers wish was their reality.
We know that $600 million will be the floor of any deal Soto signs, and no pundit should be surprised if that number ends up even higher, potentially reaching or surpassing $700 million. What teams should we consider the serious suitors at this point?
Is Juan Soto using the New York Mets as leverage?
According to one report, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are contenders, but not the realistic outcome. You'd have to think it's between the Mets and the Yankees. And according to this report, it sure seems Soto wants the most money he can get and to return to the Yankees this winter.
Once Soto signs, presumably just before or at the start of the MLB Winter Meetings on Sunday, it will open the floodgates for multiple moves.
Expect multiple signings and trades shortly after as the hot stove continues to heat up. With a Soto deal imminent, the stronghold on the market will release its squeeze; we're about to reach the best time of the offseason.