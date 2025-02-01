MLB Rumors: Luis Castillo trade unlikely, J.D. Martinez update, Leody Taveras available
- Luis Castillo unlikely to be traded prior to Opening Day
- J.D. Martinez wants to play in 2025
- Rangers could make Leody Taveras available on trade block
We've officially reached the month of February, meaning Spring Training is just weeks away from beginning, and Opening Day is less than two months away. While MLB fans can finally start to look forward to games being played, the offseason is far from complete.
Free agency and the trade market both continue to buzz with prevalent names available. Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman remain on the open market free for any of the 30 teams to sign. As of this moment, it appears as if neither player is close to a deal. Most of the high-end trade candidates have been dealt, but that doesn't mean we won't see another trade before Spring Training begins.
With more work to be done this offseason, let's take a look at the latest MLB rumors.
MLB Rumors: Leody Taveras could be on the move
The Texas Rangers entered this offseason with one clear goal, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. They wanted to improve their roster while also remaining below the luxury tax threshold. So far this offseason we've seen the Rangers improve their roster in some areas, but also downgrade in others as a result of this.
For example, their already deep lineup received a boost with the Joc Pederson, Jake Burger, and Kyle Higashioka additions, even with the Nathaniel Lowe departure. Texas was also able to re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, a crucial piece of their rotation. Their bullpen however, looks worse. Yes, they were able to bring in Chris Martin, Jacob Webb, and Robert Garcia, but they lost Kirby Yates and Jose Leclerc, and could lose David Robertson to free agency as well.
Texas' desire to stay below the tax while also improving its roster is probably why Grant notes that Leody Taveras could be available on the trade block.
"Leody Taveras, who is probably more insurance policy in the outfield than everyday player, will make $4.75 million this year and has drawn interest from other teams," Grant wrote.
With Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, and Adolis Garcia penciled in as Texas' outfield trio, Taveras becomes somewhat expendable. In a perfect world, the Rangers would hold onto Taveras as their fourth outfielder, but trading him in a deal that can perhaps improve their pitching, particularly in the bullpen, might make too much sense to ignore. Taveras is coming off a down year offensively, but is a tremendous defender and offers speed as well. At just 26 years old with three years of club control, Taveras can certainly net Texas a decent piece if they opt to trade him.
Again, it wouldn't be ideal to part with a player who, despite being relegated to a bench role, would still play a lot, but with the Rangers needing to keep their finances in mind, that $4.75 million might be better used for a more impactful piece than Taveras.
MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez hopes to play in 2025
When the 2024 season wrapped up, it was anyone's best guess as to what J.D. Martinez was going to do. On one hand, he had a decent season with the New York Mets, so he could probably find an interested suitor if he wanted to return. On the other hand, he struggled mightily down the stretch and is a 37-year-old who does not play the field anymore. How much interest would he have in returning for the 2025 season and how many teams would want him?
Well, while we wait for the answers to that second question, Martinez answered the first one. He wants to play in the 2025 campaign, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post.
"J.D. Martinez, a big influence in the Mets’ winning clubhouse, is aiming to play in 2025."
This stance isn't shocking from a player who is as obsessed with hitting as Martinez is, but the question of which team(s) would want him is a worthwhile one. His DH-only limitation is tough to work around, and again, he struggled mightily down the stretch.
Martinez slashed .199/.282/.340 in the second half of the regular season, and had six hits in 55 at-bats (.109 BA) in September. He was a productive hitter in the middle of New York's order in the first half, but struggled so mightily to finish out the regular season to the point where he lost a substantial amount of his playing time. By the time the postseason rolled around, Martinez was primarily used in the short side of a DH platoon or as a pinch-hitter. Martinez started just five of New York's 13 postseason games and had four hits in 18 at-bats.
Considering his age, lack of a position, and how he finished out the season, it remains to be seen how much interest he'll generate. Hopefully, for Martinez's case, he can find himself a suitor. That suitor almost certainly won't be the Mets, who have Jesse Winker and Starling Marte as potential DH options on their roster right now.
MLB Rumors: Mariners likely to keep Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners have had as frustrating of an offseason as any team in MLB. They have arguably the best rotation in the sport, yet, ranked just 21st in runs scored last season. That lackluster offense is the biggest reason why Seattle missed the postseason.
Considering how much of a need to improve their offense was, there was reason to believe that Seattle would simply spend for a big bat to place into the middle of their lineup. That, obviously, has not happened. Once it became clear that Seattle did not have much money to spend, MLB fans were wondering whether Seattle would considering trading one of their elite starters in exchange for a bat. That, also has not taken place.
Had Seattle considered trading a starter, Luis Castillo, the oldest and most expensive starter of the staff, made sense as a trade candidate. Well, while rumors surrounding Castillo ran rampant earlier this winter, it's now looking like he'll be sticking around in Seattle for the foreseeable future according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
"The Mariners will continue to monitor the market for potential roster upgrades, but trading veteran right-hander Luis Castillo — their highest-paid player — is less likely now than it was early in the winter, according to multiple major-league sources with direct knowledge of the club’s plans", Jude wrote.
While it's good that the Mariners are not weakening their biggest strength just to improve their biggest weakness, the fact that a Castillo trade is not likely makes it almost certain that Seattle won't be making a major addition to its offense. That is a bad thing.
This Mariners offense needs a boost, and so far, the only players added to improve the lineup have been Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco. Those aren't horrible players, but they are far from needle-movers. Hopefully, the Mariners can find a creative way to seriously improve their offense, but with Castillo sticking around, that is probably not going to happen.