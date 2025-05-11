MLB Rumors: Luis Robert Jr. trade favorite, Pittsburgh Pirates profit, Arenado stalemate

As we get into the meat of the 2025 MLB season, it's only natural for the rumor mill to kick into overdrive. There are overperforming teams looking to double down and underperforming teams looking for a quick fix.

It feels like we already have a general understanding of the competitive landscape, although it will surely shift and change over the coming months. For now, here are all the MLB rumors worth your attention from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Cardinals are out of Nolan Arenado trade suitors after offseason flop

The St. Louis Cardinals have been pleasantly competitive out of the gate, now 21-19 and 2.0 games behind first place Chicago in the NL Central. Still, in what will be John Mozeliak's final season as president of baseball ops, most fans are focused on what the future holds. The Cardinals still haven't really picked a direction.

Trading Nolan Arenado was Mozeliak's top priority in the offseason, but the veteran third baseman played hardball. He turned down trades to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels. When he decided to circle back to Houston, those talks were dead in the water.

Now, Arenado is performing well enough to kick up trade conversations — in theory. His contract remains prohibitive, however, and according to USA Today, there just isn't interest.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels," writes Nightengale.

Armed with a no-trade clause and seemingly content with his current surroundings, Arenado holds leverage over this situation. Unless the perfect marriage of mutual interest manifests, it's difficult to imagine St. Louis offloading the eight-time All-Star.

Pirates are swimming in cash, but Bob Nutting still won't spend it

The Pittsburgh Pirates' sustained unwillingness to spend money on their roster is one of the biggest and most frustrating storylines in baseball. As things sit, Pittsburgh is 13-27 with little hope of a postseason appearance. Paul Skenes is clearly frustrated.

Paul Skenes on the Derek Shelton firing



“I wasn’t shocked, we’re 12-26. Someone’s gotta be held accountable.” pic.twitter.com/ebHKujoxKF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 9, 2025

The Pirates own the eighth-lowest payroll in MLB. Bob Nutting continues to cling tightly to his cash. One might assume Pittsburgh just does not have money to burn based on its spending habits, but that is not true, per USA Today.

"The Pittsburgh Pirates, according to information received by the players union and confirmed by several owners, are one of the most profitable teams in all of baseball, stashing a huge chunk of their revenue sharing monies instead of investing in their team year after year," Nightengale writes.

This is truly unfortunate. Pirates fans deserve so much better. Pittsburgh is undermining its own path to contention, and it's fair to start wondering where Skenes' second MLB contract will be signed, because it's probably not the Steel City.

Mets emerge as potential trade landing spot for White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr.

The Chicago White Sox are once again hurling toward the bottom of the American League standings, which puts 27-year-old Luis Robert Jr. squarely on the trade block. A former All-Star, Robert is oozing with talent, but last season was a struggle amid injury setbacks. His performance has not improved in 2025, with Robert slashing .186/.293/.326 through 129 at-bats.

The Southsiders are expected to entertain trade offers, per USA Today, with the New York Mets among those checking in.

"The Chicago White Sox finally are starting to get some inquiries on center fielder Luis Robert with the New York Mets recently among the teams checking in and showing interest," Nightengale writes. "The White Sox are eying 23-year-old Mets starting prospect Blake Tidwell as part of a package in return."

Chicago (understandably) wants starting pitching in return. Robert's ceiling rests much higher than his current output and the Mets would benefit from another slugging outfielder next to Juan Soto on the depth chart. The team from Queens remains first place in the NL East. Adding Robert could elevate New York to another level of contention.