Mariners' latest free agency links prove they aren’t serious enough
Despite rostering arguably the best starting rotation in the majors, the Seattle Mariners missed out on the postseason. They were able to win 85 games, but missing the postseason with that rotation is a bad look for Jerry Dipoto.
With that in mind, the goal for the 2024 offseason in Seattle is abundantly clear. It's time to seriously improve the offense. Sure, the Mariners have players like Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Randy Arozarena under contract, but it's very clear that they need more, as evidenced by the fact that they ranked 21st in runs scored and 22nd in OPS this past season.
Given the fact that the Mariners desperately need offensive upgrades, it isn't surprising to see them linked to position players in free agency. What is somewhat surprising is that the players they're being linked to aren't exactly the kind of game-changers that Mariners fans wanted to see.
Justin Turner and Carlos Santana are two names that Adam Jude of the Seattle Times is reporting that the Mariners have spoken with. While they've both been the kind of player they should be looking for in the past, they aren't quite at that level ahead of the 2025 season.
Mariners free agent targets prove they aren't serious enough about winning
Turner is a player that Mariners fans are familiar with as the team traded for him at this past year's trade deadline. Turner was a fine addition, and posted a .766 OPS in Seattle, but had a .737 OPS and just 11 home runs in 139 games overall. He finished with his lowest home run total in a full season (excluding 2020) since 2014, and had his lowest OPS since 2013 back when he was a part-time player for the New York Mets. With his 40th birthday just days away, it's hard to envision him having a major bounceback.
Santana, another former Mariner, is a bit more intriguing as he hit 23 home runs and won a Gold Glove award for the Minnesota Twins this past season, but even with that high home run total he had a .749 OPS. He was an above-average hitter, but wasn't the kind of star Mariners fans are hoping to see get added. At 38 years old, it wouldn't be shocking to see his 2025 season be a bit disappointing.
What makes the Turner and Santana links disappointing is that other first basemen like Pete Alonso and Christian Walker are available for the taking in free agency. Alonso might be a bit out of their price range, but Walker certainly should not be, and he's arguably a more well-rounded player than Alonso. MLB Trade Rumors projected he'd get a three-year deal worth $60 million. That's far from breaking the bank.
Turner and Santana aren't bad, but they're not stars. Will adding Carlos Santana to this lineup really be the difference between making or missing the postseason? Until the Mariners surround Rodriguez, Arozarena, and Raleigh with another difference-maker, it's really hard to take them seriously. Given the fact that they don't seem to be in on a difference-maker, they don't appear to be taking winning seriously enough, either.