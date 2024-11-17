Mets reported Juan Soto contract strengths should terrify the Yankees
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets met with Juan Soto this weekend, and it was met with the same reactions as the superstar's meet and greet with the Blue Jays and Red Sox. The Mets pulled out all the stops, with ownerships and the front office painting a picture of their vision for the Dominican superstar.
The trick for the Mets is that, while they've frequently been linked to and targeted Soto, they do not necessarily need him to win a World Series. The Mets pushed the Dodgers to six games in the NLCS, and one can only assume that was part of their pitch.
Cohen has all the money in the world to offer Soto, but he hired David Stearns to make his operation sustainable, much like the Dodgers. The details leaked from Soto's meeting with the Mets don't offer anything startling. We here at FanSided are big fans of Jon Heyman's work. It's no secret he works closely with Scott Boras, as do the majority of people in his line of work. Here is what Heyman had to say:
"All signs suggest the meeting went extremely well, and the Mets remain viewed as one of the favorites for the services of the 26-year-old Soto, who helped the Yankees reach the World Series in his initial season in The Bronx in 2024 and is the top winter priority of both New York teams. Word is the Mets presentation was a 'big production' and 'very detailed.'"
Mets reported offer to Juan Soto should scare the Yankees
Truly, it does not matter what the Mets said in their pitch, but rather what they can offer Soto and where his values lie. Well, we might have some insight on that thanks to Hector Gomez. Per Gomez, the Mets are expected to offer more overall years and money on their deal, thus providing Soto with long-term flexibility. The Yankees, meanwhile, can offer Soto a higher AAV than any of his suitors thus far.
If Soto is willing to bet on himself, even if that means entering free agency again before his career is over, then the Yankees likely have the best offer. If not, then the Mets offer him a chance to retire in Queens as a Mets legend. The choice is his, and it's not an easy one.
The Yankees should be very, very worried if these reported details are true. Of course, that is a big if as it pertains to MLB free agency.