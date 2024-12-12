Mets can run laps around the Yankees thanks to much-anticipated reunion
By James Nolan
The New York Mets are trying to assemble a World Series-contending roster after signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract. With the 26-year-old superstar joining forces with Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos, they have a star-studded lineup. However, National League teams have some of the very best lineups in MLB. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies still have top lineups, and the Mets might need another piece to match them.
Luckily, the career Met, Pete Alonso, is still on the open market. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, New York is pursuing the power-hitting first baseman. The Mets would have an elite lineup if they can bring back the two-time Home Run Derby champion.
Pete Alonso would put the Mets lineup over the top
Throughout his five full seasons (not counting the 2020 shortened season), the Polar Bear has hit 40 home runs while driving in over 100 runs in three of those seasons. In the two years he didn’t, he hit 37 HRs and 34 HRs. Since making his debut in 2019, only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has slugged more home runs than Alonso. He’s undoubtedly one of the top home run hitters in MLB.
A lineup that features Lindor, Soto, Vientos, and Alonso would put fear in the eyes of opposing pitchers. Between the four stars, they had a combined number of 135 HRs last season. In the same lineup protecting each other, that number would likely increase. In Alonso’s six seasons in New York, he never had offensive players around him like the three sluggers on the Mets currently. That said, he could thrive in the middle of the order for the Mets next season.
Bringing back the lifelong Met makes sense from a baseball and emotional standpoint. Alonso is one of the best offensive players in the franchise’s history. His 226 homers with the Mets are third in franchise history. The four-time All-Star sits 26 home runs away from becoming the HR king for the Mets.
Cohen wants to make the Mets the premier team in New York. As great as Soto, Lindor, and Vientos are, having a bat like Alonso’s would give them an even better chance at achieving Cohen’s goal of bringing a World Series Trophy to Queens.