Latest Nolan Arenado development shows exactly why the Yankees should steer clear
The hot stove for St. Louis Cardinals' award-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado is ticking.
However, with recent developments in Arenado's willingness to change positions, teams like the New York Yankees should be hesitant to seriously consider adding Arenado's remaining contract and the steep decline at the plate.
John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' outgoing president of baseball operations, let it be known that, while Arenado has not demanded a trade from the Cardinals, he is willing to hear offers.
Why has trade talk for the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado been silent?
Arenado is nearing the end of a nine-year contract worth $275 million. He will turn 34 this season and will earn $32 million. The Cardinals and Arenado each experienced sub-par seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 with an OPS of .719 during the 2024 season. He hit 16 home runs, scored 70 runs, and notched 71 RBIs. He also had two stolen bases. These are decent numbers, but considering it's Arenado and that he was paid $35 million last season for this performance, it's underwhelming.
Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt had below-average seasons for the Cardinals, so it's easy to see why the club is rethinking their approach. Why pay veterans on the decline when you can concentrate on building and bolstering a talented team of young stars with plenty of potential?
Yankees should be wary of Nolan Arenado, especially with willingness to switch positions
Katie Woo of The Athletic reported (Subscription required) Arenado is "willing to play first base, or at least less at third, to create roster flexibility for a potential new team." Arenado has only ever played third base. He's a 10-time Gold Glove-winning, All-Star third baseman. The willingness to change positions would only be attractive to teams who have a third baseman locked up for the considerable future. This begs the question, though, why would they want Arenado?
The Yankees depth chart shows Jazz Chisholm Jr. as their starting third baseman, backed up by Oswaldo Cabrera and D.J. LeMahieu. Anthony Rizzo is a free agent, making first base an open position. Cabrera and LeMahieu are also available to play first. Chisholm can play in the middle infield.
It's clear that the Yankees have many young, versatile players. It would not make sense for them to give up that versatility, plus talented young pitching, for a player teetering on the downside of his career, willing to change to a position he's never played.
While the Cardinals are looking to make a push toward youth, they may be stuck with Arenado for a couple of more seasons. It's not likely teams will give up young talent for a player with a massive contract on the downside of his career. And the Yankees should certainly follow suit given what the tea leaves are telling them.