MLB Rumors: Orioles Corbin Burnes failure, Tigers hunting Bregman, Red Sox trade coming?
- One player tanked a Luis Castillo trade to Boston
- The Tigers and Alex Bregman are making progress in negotiations
- The Orioles failed to retain Corbin Burnes, despite high bid.
By Scott Rogust
Following the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hot Stove season has been shut on and off numerous times, without much consistency. But on Friday, the sstove is simmering with two top free agents flying off the board.
Teoscar Hernandez chose to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million deal. But late in the night, Corbin Burnes shocked the world by signing a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Even with these two off the board, there are still plenty of moves to be made.
Let's take a look at the latest MLB rumors.
Red Sox's trade for Luis Castillo fell short due to Masataka Yoshida
The Boston Red Sox have done a great job this offseason in addressing their major need — starting pitching. The Red Sox's first major move was acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for four of their Top 15 prospects. Then, they signed former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract. Those are two good options at the top of their rotation.
As it turns out, the Red Sox were in talks to land another starting pitcher before landing Buehler.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox were trying to acquire Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners. However, the Mariners wanted first baseman Triston Casas in return, which the Red Sox were unwilling to do unless they took Masataka Yoshida as well. Once they reached the impasse, the Red Sox pivoted to Buehler.
It's no secret that Casas is a popular trade chip for the Red Sox. Even with the upside he's shown in his young career, the Red Sox are open to dealing him for upgrades. But only if a team were to take on Yoshida.
Yoshida hasn't been bad whatsoever. The hitting is there, but with not much pop. Yoshida's defense hasn't been the greatest, but the team's alternatives in the outfield aren't any better. Either way, Yoshida hasn't lived up to the five-year, $90 million contract signed after the 2022 season. Now, he has $55.8 million owed over the next three years.
The Mariners clearly wanted Casas in return for Castillo, but they wanted absolutely no part of Yoshida. With that, the trade talks died down, and Castillo still remains in Seattle. It will be interesting to see if a team will be willing to bite and give the Mariners an offer they like, which would then free up more spending money for them. It appears the Red Sox are officially out as a suitor.
Tigers making progress on Alex Bregman deal
The Detroit Tigers made a move this week, signing former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million contract. General manager Scott Harris let it be known that Torres will play second base primarily, with Colt Keith shifting over to first. With that decree, it left the door wide open for the team to continue their pursuit of Alex Bregman.
Bregman to Detroit has been a common link, considering the third baseman's relationship with manager A.J. Hinch, dating back to their time with the Houston Astros. But there hasn't been much movement since the Winter Meetings. Now, it appears there is some movement.
According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Bregman and the Tigers share mutual interest. While the two sides have made progress in the past month, per Petzold, "there is a gap in perceived value between the two sides as negotiations continue."
Bregman is seeking a $200 million contract with his next team, and doesn't seem to have received it from any interested team. The Astros notably offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million, which was turned down. With the Astros not willing to go any higher on their offer, they pivoted to signing top first baseman in free agency, Christian Walker, to a three-year, $60 million contract. With Isaac Paredes manning third base, Bregman's time in Houston was officially over.
Adding Bregman to any team will instantly improve their chances of winning a World Series, based on his resume. It will be interesting to see if a team will go close to $200 million on their offer. Other teams linked to Bregman include the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.
Orioles' pursuit for Corbin Burnes falls short
The Baltimore Orioles notably acquired Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason for a chance to put them over the top in the AL East. Burnes was everything the Orioles' could have hoped for, as he recorded a 2.92 ERA, a 15-9 win-loss record, and a 1.096 WHIP across 32 starts.
But, the Orioles only had one year with Burnes secured, as he was set to be a free agent. Even though the Orioles made it to the postseason, they were not viewed as favorites to sign Burnes out of free agency, as he was mostly linked to the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. Ultimately, Burnes decided to sign with the Diamondbacks.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Orioles "were also aggressive" in retaining Burnes. However, Burnes prioritized staying near his home in Phoenix, thus choosing the Diamondbacks over all suitors.
Burnes prioritized his family in his decision, as Nightengale also reported that Burnes wanted to stay in Arizona due to his wife giving birth to twins recently. That, plus the lower taxes in Arizona helped make his decision.
For the Orioles, they now have a glaring void at the top of their starting rotation. There are no Burnes-caliber starting pitchers available in free agency, with the best option being ex-Orioles starter Jack Flaherty. Perhaps they choose to look at a trade, maybe for a Dylan Cease or Luis Castillo. The Orioles will have to figure something out, since the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox both got better, and should be tougher opponents in the AL East for the Orioles in 2025.